Debug and resolve issues with Sentry MCP and Warp

With Seer's root cause and proposed fix in hand, ask Warp to implement the changes in your codebase. Because Warp has access to both your codebase and the Sentry issue context with Seer's analysis, it can write a targeted, accurate patch rather than a generic suggestion.

Review the diff before accepting. Once you're happy, commit and deploy as usual. Check Issues in Sentry to confirm the error rate drops after the fix ships.