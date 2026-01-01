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Auto-create and triage issues in Linear for your worst bugs

Set up an automated pipeline from error detection to AI-powered root cause analysis. Sentry catches the bug, creates a Linear issue via an alert rule, and the Sentry agent finds the root cause and suggests a code fix — all without leaving Linear.

Jump to recipe
Features
Issues Alerts
Category Workflow
Time
~15 minutes
Difficulty
Beginner
Steps
7 steps

Before you start

Accounts & access
  • Sentry account with at least one project receiving errors
  • Linear workspace with admin permissions to install integrations
  • Sentry organization owner, manager, or admin role (required to install the Linear integration)
Tools
  • sentry-cli installed (used to send a test event — no SDK changes required)
Knowledge
  • Basic familiarity with Sentry alert rules
  • Comfortable triggering a test error in your application

1
Install the Linear integration in Sentry

This is the first of two integrations you need. In Sentry, navigate to Settings → Integrations and search for Linear. Click Install and authenticate with your Linear workspace. This integration lets you create Linear issues from Sentry (manually or via alert rules), sync issue status bidirectionally, and link errors across both platforms. Once installed, you will see Linear listed under your active integrations with a green status.

Linear integration docs

2
Install and configure the Sentry Agent for Linear

This is the second integration — and the one that powers AI analysis. In Linear, go to Settings → Integrations → Sentry and install the Sentry Agent. During configuration, you will sign in to Sentry via OAuth to connect your account. Once installed, you can assign the Sentry agent to any Linear issue that has a linked Sentry issue, and it will automatically run Root Cause Analysis via Seer. Both integrations are required — the Linear integration (step 1) handles issue creation and sync, while the Linear Agent integration handles AI-powered analysis.

Sentry Agent for Linear docs

3
Create an alert rule that targets your worst bugs

Not every Sentry issue needs a Linear ticket. The key is filtering for high-impact errors so your backlog stays useful. In Sentry, go to Alerts → Create Alert Rule. For this walkthrough, set the condition to "A new issue is created" and add a filter for level:fatal. Under Actions, select "Create a Linear issue" and configure the target team, label, and priority. For production use, consider tighter filters to reduce noise:

  • "An issue is seen more than 10 times in 1 hour" — catches errors that affect multiple users
  • Filter by error level (fatal or error only, not warning) — skips non-critical noise
  • Filter by tag or transaction (e.g., only errors in your checkout flow) — targets what matters most
Alert rules documentation
Linear Settings panel showing team, assignee, label, and priority fields for automatically created Linear issues from Sentry alerts

4
Trigger a test error

Send a test event to Sentry using sentry-cli to validate the pipeline end to end. This works regardless of what language or SDK your project uses. The --level fatal flag ensures it matches the alert filter from step 3. Within seconds, your alert rule should fire and create a Linear issue automatically.

sentry-cli documentation 
sentry-cli send-event \
  -m "Test: KeyError in process_order" \
  --level fatal

5
Watch the Linear issue appear automatically

Within seconds of the error hitting Sentry, your alert rule fires and creates a Linear issue assigned to the team you configured in step 3. Open Linear and find the new issue — it includes a direct link back to the Sentry issue with the full stack trace, breadcrumbs, and context. No manual triage required. You can also check the Alert Activity page in Sentry to confirm the rule fired.

Alert notifications
Linear issue showing a linked Sentry error with stack trace, breadcrumbs, and a direct link back to the Sentry issue

6
Assign the Sentry agent to the Linear issue

Open the Linear issue that was just created and assign the Sentry agent to it. Because your alert rule auto-created this ticket, it already has a linked Sentry issue — which is what the agent needs to run. Once assigned, Seer kicks off automatically and performs Root Cause Analysis: it identifies the exact lines of code causing the error, explains why it fails, and suggests a code fix — all posted directly in the Linear issue. On your first run, the agent will ask whether you want it to automatically create pull requests for fixes going forward.

Learn about Seer
Linear issue assignee dropdown showing the Sentry agent option under Agents, ready to be assigned for automatic Root Cause Analysis

7
Apply the fix and verify the error stops

If you opted into automatic PR creation, the Sentry agent may have already opened a pull request with the fix. Otherwise, take the suggested code fix from the agent analysis and apply it to your codebase manually. Once deployed, check Issues in Sentry to confirm the error has stopped reproducing. When you mark the Linear issue as Done, the linked Sentry issue resolves automatically via bidirectional sync. The loop is closed — from error detection to triage to fix to resolution, all flowing through Linear.

Sentry agent posting a Root Cause Analysis in a Linear issue, showing the sequence of events that caused the error and a suggested code fix

That's it.

Your bugs now fix themselves (almost).

Sentry caught the error, your alert rule triaged it into Linear, and the Sentry agent diagnosed it with a root cause and code fix. Your debugging loop went from hours to minutes.

  • Installed both the Linear integration (for issue sync) and the Linear Agent integration (for AI-powered analysis) in Sentry
  • Created an alert rule that auto-creates Linear issues from Sentry errors
  • Triggered a real error and watched it flow into Linear automatically
  • Assigned the Sentry agent to a Linear issue to kick off Root Cause Analysis and get a code fix
  • Optionally automated the entire flow using Linear triage rules

Pro tips

  • 💡 Use Linear triage rules to fully automate the pipeline. Set a triage rule that automatically assigns the Sentry agent to any incoming issue from Sentry — no manual assignment needed.
  • 💡 Set your alert rule conditions to target high-impact errors (e.g., 'seen by more than 10 users in 1 hour') so your Linear backlog does not fill with noise.
  • 💡 Use Linear's label and priority fields in the alert action to auto-triage issues — for example, set P1 priority for errors affecting checkout flows.
  • 💡 Seer works best when your GitHub repos are connected. The analysis is significantly better with access to your actual codebase alongside Sentry telemetry.

Common pitfalls

  • ⚠️ You need both integrations installed. The Linear integration (installed in Sentry) handles issue creation and sync. The Linear Agent integration (installed in Linear) powers AI analysis. If you only install one, the pipeline will not work end to end.
  • ⚠️ Alert rules only fire on new issue events by default. If you want to catch regressions of previously resolved issues, enable the 'A previously resolved issue has regressed' condition.
  • ⚠️ Root Cause Analysis relies on having good stack traces. If your errors are minified or missing source maps, set up source maps first for better results.
  • ⚠️ The Linear integration does not support private Linear teams. Make sure the target team is accessible to the integration.

Frequently asked questions

The agent needs a linked Sentry issue to work. If you assign the Sentry agent to an issue with no Sentry link, it will not have the error context needed to perform Root Cause Analysis. Issues created via Sentry alert rules are automatically linked.
Yes. If you already have alert rules configured, just add a 'Create a Linear issue' action to an existing rule. You do not need to create a new rule from scratch.
It can. On your first run, the agent asks whether you want it to automatically create PRs for fixes going forward. If you opt in, it will open pull requests with the suggested code fix. If not, it provides the fix as a comment in the Linear issue for you to apply manually.
Yes. Use Linear triage rules to automatically assign the Sentry agent to any issue that comes in from Sentry. This makes the entire pipeline hands-free — from error detection to root cause analysis to fix suggestion.
No. Sentry does not use your data, including your application error information and source code, to train generative AI models. AI-generated output from your data is shown only to you.

What's next?

Explore Seer for deeper analysis

Seer powers the Sentry agent's Root Cause Analysis. Learn how to use it directly in Sentry for even more detailed debugging.
Learn about Seer →

Set up more alert rules

Fine-tune which errors create Linear issues. Use metric alerts for latency thresholds, or issue alerts for specific error patterns.
Configure alerts →

Try the MCP server in your IDE

Use the Sentry MCP server in Cursor, VS Code, or Claude Desktop to debug issues directly from your editor.
Explore the MCP server →

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