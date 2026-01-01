Auto-create and triage issues in Linear for your worst bugs

Open the Linear issue that was just created and assign the Sentry agent to it. Because your alert rule auto-created this ticket, it already has a linked Sentry issue — which is what the agent needs to run. Once assigned, Seer kicks off automatically and performs Root Cause Analysis: it identifies the exact lines of code causing the error, explains why it fails, and suggests a code fix — all posted directly in the Linear issue. On your first run, the agent will ask whether you want it to automatically create pull requests for fixes going forward.