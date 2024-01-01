Linear + Sentry Integration

Track your Sentry issues with Linear.

Manage your issue tracking with Linear

Create a Linear issue from any Sentry error. Assign it to a team or teammate, add a label and set the priority directly from Sentry. Close the issue in Linear and it’ll resolve in Sentry as well.

Automatically create Linear issues based on alerts

Define Issue Alerts and Metric Alerts based on issue impact, latency, or other conditions. Automatically create a Linear issue when an alert is triggered to get the problem reviewed and prioritized by the right team.

Link errors to existing Linear issues

From Sentry, link to any existing Linear issue. Create links between Sentry and Linear issues for quick navigation and easy reference.

