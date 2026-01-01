Install the Sentry plugin in your coding agent
One command installs the plugin, then your agent can set up Sentry, fix errors, configure alerts, and more.
Before you start
Tools
- One supported coding agent: Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, or Grok
- Node.js and
npxfor the installer
Accounts & access
- A Sentry account with access to a project
1 Install the plugin
Run the installer below. It detects which agents you have installed, lets you pick the ones to configure, and wires up the Sentry MCP server and plugin commands for each one. Supports Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, and Grok.Sentry agent plugin documentation
npx @sentry/ai install
Detects all supported agents on your machine and configures them in one step.
# Claude Code
claude plugin install sentry@claude-plugins-official
# Cursor
# Open Cursor Settings > Plugins and add Sentry
# Codex
codex plugin marketplace add getsentry/plugin-codex
codex plugin add sentry@sentry-plugin-marketplace
# Grok
grok plugin install getsentry/plugin-grok --trust
If you prefer to configure each agent individually.
2 Run a prompt
Open your agent in a repository connected to your Sentry project and try any of these prompts.
Add Sentry to my Next.js app
What are the top errors in the last 24 hours? Fix the most critical one.
Monitor my OpenAI calls with Sentry
Create a Slack alert for new high-priority issues
Review PR #123 and fix the Sentry comments
3 Go deeper with Seer and custom workflows
The plugin does more than fix errors. Use Seer to get AI root-cause analysis on any issue, or build custom workflows that combine Sentry context with your own tools. See the agent plugin documentation for the full list of capabilities.Explore all plugin capabilities
That's it.
Your agent has production context.
The Sentry plugin gives your coding agent access to errors, traces, logs, and Seer analysis so it can do more than just fix bugs.
- Installed the Sentry plugin in a supported coding agent
- Tried prompts for setup, debugging, monitoring, and code review
- Explored what the plugin can do with Seer and custom workflows
Pro tips
- 💡 The installer detects all supported agents on your machine. Run it once to configure multiple agents at the same time.
- 💡 Run prompts from the repository that matches your Sentry project so the agent can connect production context to the right code.
- 💡 Ask the agent to show its diff and verification output before you accept a fix.
Common pitfalls
- ⚠️ Restart your coding agent after installation so it loads the plugin.
- ⚠️ Run the prompt from a repo that has a Sentry project connected, otherwise the agent won't have context to work with.
Frequently asked questions
What's next?
Read the agent plugin documentation
Review the plugin source
Give your agent production context.
Install the plugin and try a prompt in under 5 minutes.