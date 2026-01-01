Write incident playbooks in Sentry dashboard markdown widgets

A playbook is most useful when it sits right next to the data it references. Drag widgets to arrange your dashboard so the playbook is adjacent to the charts your team checks during an incident. For example, put error rate and transaction duration charts in the first row, then place the playbook text widget and a top errors table in the second row. When your playbook says check the error rate widget above, the engineer's eyes move up a few inches instead of switching tabs. This spatial proximity turns a generic runbook into a contextual, self-contained incident response tool.