Seer Agent is currently in beta and available to all users at no charge. To get started, just click the 'Ask Seer' button in your navigation bar.

The fastest way to your team access to the Sentry Agent though is to use the Slack integration. Using this, you can communicate with Seer Agent through direct messages, easily share issue and application diagnostics, and integrate the Seer agent into automated debugging workflows.

To enable Seer agent in Slack, go to Settings → Integrations → Slack and install/update the app.