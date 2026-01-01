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Set up a monitor and alert from a Supabase log drain

Pipe your Supabase infrastructure logs into Sentry so you can filter, monitor, and alert on database connections, edge function errors, and unusual log patterns without watching the Supabase dashboard.

Watch the video Jump to recipe
Features
Logs Alerts
Category Monitoring
Time
15-20 minutes
Difficulty
Intermediate
Steps
7 steps

Before you start

Accounts & access
Knowledge
  • Basic familiarity with the Sentry UI (projects, issues, alerts)
  • Understanding of what Supabase logs contain (database events, edge function logs, API gateway logs)

1
Create a dedicated Sentry project for the log drain

Go to Settings > Projects and create a new project. Keep it separate from your application's Sentry project. The log drain sends all Supabase infrastructure logs (database, edge functions, API gateway, auth), and mixing them with your app errors makes both harder to triage. Name it something like supabase-logs so it's easy to identify.

Supabase log drain setup docs
Sentry project creation page showing platform picker, alert frequency set to create alerts later, and project slug set to supabase-log-drains

2
Copy the DSN from your new project

Open your new project's settings in Sentry and find the DSN (Data Source Name) under Client Keys. Copy it. You'll paste it into Supabase in the next step. The DSN tells Supabase where to send the logs.

Supabase log drain setup docs

3
Configure the log drain in Supabase

In your Supabase dashboard, navigate to Project Settings > Integrations (or Observability > Log Drains depending on your Supabase version). Add a new log drain destination, select Sentry, and paste the DSN you copied. Save the configuration. Supabase will start forwarding all log events to your Sentry project. There's no filtering at the source, so everything comes through.

Supabase log drain setup docs
Supabase Add destination form with Type set to Sentry and the DSN field highlighted

4
Verify logs are flowing in the Logs Explorer

Open Explore > Logs in Sentry and select your new log drain project from the project dropdown. You should see log entries appearing within a minute or two. If nothing shows up, double-check the DSN in Supabase and make sure the project is selected in the Sentry UI.

Sentry Logs Explorer docs
Sentry Logs Explorer showing the supabase-log-drain project with a bar chart of log volume and entries including connection received, shutdown, and GET request logs

5
Filter logs by severity and message

Supabase sends all log levels (debug, info, warning, error, and fatal) so the first thing you'll want to do is filter out the noise. Use the search bar to narrow down to what matters.

  • severity:error to see only errors
  • message:connection received to monitor healthy database connections
  • severity:!info message:connection received to combine filters and exclude routine info-level logs
Sentry Logs Explorer docs

6
Create a monitor from your log query

Once you have a filtered log query that represents a signal you care about (like message:connection received), click Save as Monitor. Configure the monitor conditions:

  • Metric — count (number of matching log events)
  • Time window — e.g. 1 hour
  • Threshold — e.g. alert if the count drops below 10 per hour, which could indicate your database is losing connections
  • Dynamic alerting — use anomaly detection instead of a static threshold if you don't know your baseline yet. Sentry's ML will learn the normal pattern and alert on deviations
Sentry Monitors docs
Sentry Logs Explorer with severity and message filters applied, showing the Save as dropdown with Monitor for option

7
Attach an alert rule with notification channels

Navigate to Alerts and create a new alert rule linked to your monitor. Configure the trigger conditions and who gets notified:

  • Trigger — when the monitor's threshold is breached (e.g. a new issue is created)
  • Notify — send to a team, Slack channel, email, or integrations like Linear and GitHub
  • Resolve — optionally notify when things return to normal so the team knows the incident is over
Sentry alert creation docs
Sentry alert rule configuration showing WHEN, IF, and THEN conditions with team notification to a Slack channel and options for Slack, Email, Linear, and GitHub

That's it.

Your infrastructure talks back now.

When Supabase database connections drop or edge functions start failing, your team gets notified through the channels they already use, before users notice.

  • Created a dedicated Sentry project for Supabase infrastructure logs
  • Connected a Supabase log drain to Sentry using a DSN
  • Filtered logs by severity and message in the Logs Explorer
  • Built a monitor that tracks log volume over a rolling time window
  • Configured alert rules to notify your team via email or Slack when thresholds are breached

Pro tips

  • 💡 Use a dedicated Sentry project for the log drain. Mixing infrastructure logs with application errors makes both harder to triage and can skew your issue counts.
  • 💡 Start with dynamic alerting (anomaly detection) if you don't know your baseline. Once you understand the normal pattern, switch to static thresholds for more predictable behavior.
  • 💡 Create separate monitors for different signal types (one for database connections, one for edge function errors, one for auth failures) so you can tune thresholds independently.
  • 💡 Use Sentry's Logs Explorer to prototype your filter query before saving it as a monitor. Iterate on the query until it reliably surfaces the signal you care about.

Common pitfalls

  • ⚠️ Supabase log drains send all log levels with no source-side filtering. If you skip the severity filter in Sentry, you'll monitor noise and get false alerts.
  • ⚠️ Don't set thresholds too tight on a new monitor. You'll get paged for normal variance. Start loose and tighten as you learn the baseline.
  • ⚠️ Don't forget to select the log drain project in the Sentry UI. If you're looking at the wrong project, you won't see any Supabase logs.
  • ⚠️ Avoid hardcoding organization slugs in Sentry URLs when sharing with teammates. Use the orgredirect pattern or navigate through the UI.

Frequently asked questions

Not at the source. Supabase log drains currently send all log levels. You filter on the Sentry side using the Logs Explorer's severity and message filters. This is why filtering in Sentry before creating a monitor is important.

No. Use a dedicated project for the log drain. Supabase sends high-volume infrastructure logs that will overwhelm your application project and make it harder to triage real app errors.

Static thresholds trigger when a metric crosses a fixed number you set (e.g., fewer than 10 connections per hour). Dynamic alerting uses Sentry's ML to learn your normal patterns and alerts when behavior deviates from the baseline. It's useful when you don't know what 'normal' looks like yet.

Log events are billed separately from errors and transactions. Supabase can generate high log volume, so monitor your usage in Sentry's org stats and consider filtering aggressively on the Sentry side to control costs.

Yes. Supabase log drain events include metadata about the source service. Filter by the relevant attributes in the Logs Explorer to isolate edge function logs, then save that query as a monitor.

What's next?

Logs

Sentry's structured logs are connected to your traces and issues to make search, aggregation, and debugging easier.
Learn about Logs →

Add the Supabase SDK integration

Instrument your Supabase client calls with Sentry's SDK integration to get spans for every database query and auth call alongside your infrastructure logs.
Set up Supabase SDK integration →

Set up structured logging in your app

Complement your infrastructure logs with structured, trace-connected application logs using LogTape and Sentry.
Read the structured logging recipe →

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