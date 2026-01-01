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Track and fix checkout performance in React Native with Sentry tracing

Instrument tracing for a React Native app with a Python backend to find slow HTTP requests in your checkout flow, fix them, and set up alerts and dashboards to stay on top of regressions.

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Features
Tracing Alerts Dashboards
SDKs
React Native Python
Category Performance
Time
20-30 minutes
Difficulty
Intermediate
Steps
9 steps

Before you start

SDKs required
Accounts & access
Knowledge

1
Enable tracing and set trace propagation targets

In your React Native app, initialize the Sentry SDK with tracesSampleRate set to a value greater than zero. Set tracePropagationTargets to include your Python backend URL so that Sentry propagates trace headers across services. This connects your frontend and backend into a single distributed trace.

React Native tracing setup 
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react-native";

const navigationIntegration = Sentry.reactNavigationIntegration({
  enableTimeToInitialDisplay: true,
});

Sentry.init({
  dsn: "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0",
  integrations: [navigationIntegration],
  // Set to 1.0 for testing, lower in production
  tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
  // Include your Python backend so trace headers propagate
  tracePropagationTargets: ["localhost", "https://your-api.example.com"],
});

2
Add time to full display on your checkout screen

Time to Initial Display (TTID) is tracked automatically when you enable the React Navigation integration. Time to Full Display (TTFD) requires you to tell Sentry when the screen is fully loaded. Use the Sentry.TimeToFullDisplay component and pass a boolean that flips to true once all content (like products on your checkout screen) has loaded.

Performance metrics 
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react-native";
import { useState, useEffect } from "react";

function CheckoutScreen() {
  const [products, setProducts] = useState(null);
  const allLoaded = products !== null;

  useEffect(() => {
    fetchProducts().then(setProducts);
  }, []);

  return (
    <View>
      <Sentry.TimeToFullDisplay record={allLoaded} />
      {allLoaded
        ? products.map((p) => <ProductItem key={p.id} product={p} />)
        : <LoadingSpinner />}
    </View>
  );
}

3
Create custom spans for checkout operations

Use Sentry.startSpan to wrap the operations you care about — like the initial catalog load and the checkout process itself. Pass attributes that you can search and filter by later in the Trace Explorer.

Automatic and custom instrumentation 
async function loadCatalog() {
  return Sentry.startSpan(
    {
      op: "checkout.catalog_load",
      name: "Initial Catalog Load",
    },
    async () => {
      const response = await fetch("https://your-api.example.com/api/v1/products");
      return response.json();
    }
  );
}

async function processCheckout(cart) {
  return Sentry.startSpan(
    {
      op: "checkout.process",
      name: "Process Checkout",
      attributes: {
        "cart.item_count": cart.items.length,
        "cart.total": cart.total,
      },
    },
    async () => {
      const response = await fetch("https://your-api.example.com/api/v1/checkout", {
        method: "POST",
        body: JSON.stringify(cart),
      });
      return response.json();
    }
  );
}

4
Review checkout performance in Mobile Insights

Open Mobile Insights in Sentry. Here you can see average time to display, cold start times, and transaction durations. Check the transaction list for your checkout screen. The Mobile Vitals screen shows TTID, TTFD, and screen loads across all your screens.

Mobile vitals
Sentry Mobile Insights showing checkout screen transaction durations, TTID, and TTFD metrics

5
Drill into a slow checkout transaction

From the transaction list, filter by slowest transactions and click into one. The Transaction Summary shows a waterfall of all operations — HTTP requests, UI loads, and your custom spans. Look for the operations taking the most time. In the example scenario, a slow HTTP GET and POST to the backend were the main bottlenecks.

Insights overview
Sentry trace waterfall for a checkout navigation transaction showing spans for HTTP requests, UI renders, and database queries

6
Explore spans in the Trace Explorer

Go to Trace Explorer and search for your navigation spans (for example, filter by span.op:navigation). Click into a specific trace to see the full waterfall, including the time spent in your backend. You can group by attributes, compare P50 and P95 durations, and identify where time is being spent.

Trace Explorer
Sentry Trace Explorer filtered by span.op navigation, showing span samples with durations and transaction names

7
Fix the slow backend endpoints and verify

Once you have identified the slow backend requests, optimize them (caching, query optimization, payload reduction — whatever applies). Redeploy and repeat the checkout flow. Go back to the Trace Explorer, search for recent checkout spans, and compare the new durations against the old ones. In the Trace Explorer, switch to the Visualize tab and chart the average span duration to see the improvement over time.

8
Create an alert for slow checkouts

From the Trace Explorer, with your checkout span filter active, click Save As and select Alert. Set a critical threshold (for example, average span duration over 1 second) and configure an action — like emailing your team or sending to Slack. Give the alert a descriptive name like "Checkout processing is slow." The alert will fire when performance degrades and resolve itself when things improve.

Set up alerts
Sentry Trace Explorer with the Save As menu open, showing options to create an alert or dashboard widget from the current span query

9
Add a dashboard widget for checkout processing time

Go to Dashboards and open (or create) a performance dashboard. Click Add Widget and configure it:

  • Set the dataset to Spans
  • Set the Y-axis to avg(span.duration)
  • Add a filter for span.op:checkout.process
  • Name the widget something like "Checkout processing time" and save it
Dashboard widget builder
Sentry dashboard widget builder configured with the Spans dataset, avg span.duration metric, and a checkout.process span filter

That's it.

Your checkout is instrumented.

Slow transactions will surface as performance issues in Sentry, with spans showing exactly where the delay happened.

  • Instrumented tracing across React Native and Python
  • Tracked time to initial display and time to full display for mobile screens
  • Created custom spans for critical checkout operations
  • Found slow HTTP requests using Mobile Insights and Trace Explorer
  • Set up alerts and dashboard widgets for checkout performance

Pro tips

  • 💡 Add meaningful attributes to your custom spans (like cart value, item count, or API version) so you can filter and group by them in the Trace Explorer.
  • 💡 Use the Visualize tab in the Trace Explorer to chart span durations over time, then save those charts directly as alerts or dashboard widgets.
  • 💡 Set tracePropagationTargets carefully — include only your own backend domains to avoid sending Sentry headers to third-party services.
  • 💡 Start with tracesSampleRate: 1.0 during development, then lower it in production to control costs. Consider using tracesSampler for finer control.

Common pitfalls

  • ⚠️ If you forget to set tracePropagationTargets to include your backend URL, your frontend and backend traces won't be connected.
  • ⚠️ TTFD won't be recorded if you never flip the record prop to true on Sentry.TimeToFullDisplay. Make sure your loading state resolves.
  • ⚠️ Custom spans created with Sentry.startSpan need an active parent span to attach to. If tracing isn't enabled or the sample rate is zero, spans won't be captured.
  • ⚠️ Don't set tracesSampleRate to 0 thinking it disables tracing — it still enables the tracing pipeline but drops everything. Remove the option entirely to disable tracing.

Frequently asked questions

Time to Initial Display (TTID) measures how long it takes for the first frame of a screen to appear. Time to Full Display (TTFD) measures how long it takes for all content to load and become interactive. TTID is tracked automatically by the React Navigation integration. TTFD requires you to use the Sentry.TimeToFullDisplay component to signal when the screen is fully loaded.
Yes. Both services need the Sentry SDK installed and tracing enabled. Sentry propagates trace context via HTTP headers (sentry-trace and baggage), which connect spans from your frontend to your backend into a single trace.
A span is the smallest unit of work in a trace — like an HTTP request, a database query, or a UI component load. A trace is a collection of spans that together represent a full operation, like a user completing a checkout. Custom spans let you measure specific operations that matter to your app.
Yes. After filtering and visualizing span data in the Trace Explorer, click 'Save As' to create an alert or a dashboard widget using the same query and filters.

What's next?

Track component performance

Use the withProfiler higher-order component to monitor mount times and re-renders of individual React components in your app.
Learn about component tracking →

Set up profiling

Identify the exact functions causing performance bottlenecks by collecting CPU profiles from real user sessions.
Explore Profiling →

Monitor mobile vitals

Track app start times, slow and frozen frames, and screen load performance across all of your mobile screens.
Learn about Mobile Vitals →

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