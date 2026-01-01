June 29 - July 2, 2026San Francisco

Someone's gotta babysit the bots. Sentry's at The AI Engineer World's Fair Summit

AI agents break in ways traditional monitoring was never designed to catch. Sentry gives you full visibility into every agent action, tool call, trace, and failure — so when something goes sideways at 2am, you already know why.

Book with the team. Leave with something.

Book a meeting with a Sentry engineer in San Francisco and walk away with a "Quit Buggin'" bad*$$ tote and some stickers.

No pitch deck. Just a real conversation about what your team is building.

Book a 30 minute meeting
Someone's gotta babysit the bots. Sentry's at The AI Engineer World's Fair Summit

Speakers & Activities

June 30th | 10:30 AM & 1:30 PM PDT

Stop Prompting

Don't miss Greg Pstrucha, Staff Software Engineer at Sentry, speaking at the conference this Tuesday, June 30th! He'll be giving two sessions on "Stop Prompting" — a talk diving into how tooling, type systems, and frameworks can enforce guardrails and limit slop produced by AI agents inside large codebases. Booth session: 10:30–10:35 AM (PDT) Expo Stage 4 SW (1st Floor): 1:30–1:50 PM (PDT)

Greg Pstrucha

with Greg Pstrucha

Staff Software Engineer, Sentry

Hangout with us

Come find us at Booth UG-10, Moscone Center West. See you there!

Book a meeting

Wednesday, July 1 | 6:30 PM PDT

Meetup with us

Swap the conference floor for the after party at SF MOMA. Sentry, Vercel, Merge.dev & Factory are hosting a night of lightning talks, live DJ, free drinks, and great company — with the engineers shaping the future of AI.

Register here

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