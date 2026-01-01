Someone's gotta babysit the bots. Sentry's at The AI Engineer World's Fair Summit
AI agents break in ways traditional monitoring was never designed to catch. Sentry gives you full visibility into every agent action, tool call, trace, and failure — so when something goes sideways at 2am, you already know why.
Book with the team. Leave with something.
Book a meeting with a Sentry engineer in San Francisco and walk away with a "Quit Buggin'" bad*$$ tote and some stickers.
No pitch deck. Just a real conversation about what your team is building.
Speakers & Activities
June 30th | 10:30 AM & 1:30 PM PDT
Stop Prompting
Don't miss Greg Pstrucha, Staff Software Engineer at Sentry, speaking at the conference this Tuesday, June 30th! He'll be giving two sessions on "Stop Prompting" — a talk diving into how tooling, type systems, and frameworks can enforce guardrails and limit slop produced by AI agents inside large codebases. Booth session: 10:30–10:35 AM (PDT) Expo Stage 4 SW (1st Floor): 1:30–1:50 PM (PDT)
with Greg Pstrucha
Staff Software Engineer, Sentry
Hangout with us
Come find us at Booth UG-10, Moscone Center West. See you there!
Wednesday, July 1 | 6:30 PM PDT
Meetup with us
Swap the conference floor for the after party at SF MOMA. Sentry, Vercel, Merge.dev & Factory are hosting a night of lightning talks, live DJ, free drinks, and great company — with the engineers shaping the future of AI.