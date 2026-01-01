June 29 - July 2, 2026 • San Francisco

Someone's gotta babysit the bots. Sentry's at The AI Engineer World's Fair Summit

AI agents break in ways traditional monitoring was never designed to catch. Sentry gives you full visibility into every agent action, tool call, trace, and failure — so when something goes sideways at 2am, you already know why.

Book with the team. Leave with something.

Book a meeting with a Sentry engineer in San Francisco and walk away with a "Quit Buggin'" bad*$$ tote and some stickers.

No pitch deck. Just a real conversation about what your team is building.