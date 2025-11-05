See you at AWS re:Invent

Build with AI. Fix with Sentry. Skip the scramble — get 1:1 time with Sentry's CEO and Head of DevEx at AWS re:Invent.

Join us for the Data + AI Grand Prix Unwind after AWS re:Invent with drinks, networking, and a little friendly racing competition.

Find Sentry at the AWS re:Invent Expo — Booth #1387 Move faster when you're building with AI: ship faster, break less. Come by to chat with the team, see live demos, and grab some new Sentry swag — plushies, wellness kits, and more.