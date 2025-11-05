December 1-5, 2025Las Vegas, NV

See you at AWS re:Invent

We'll be in Las Vegas December 1-5 at Booth #1387. Stop by for demos, swag, and to chat about how Sentry can help your team ship better software.

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See you at AWS re:Invent

Meet up with us

Build with AI. Fix with Sentry.

Skip the scramble — get 1:1 time with Sentry's CEO and Head of DevEx at AWS re:Invent.

Join us for the Data + AI Grand Prix

Unwind after AWS re:Invent with drinks, networking, and a little friendly racing competition.

Find Sentry at the AWS re:Invent Expo — Booth #1387

Move faster when you're building with AI: ship faster, break less. Come by to chat with the team, see live demos, and grab some new Sentry swag — plushies, wellness kits, and more.

Join us for an evening event

Turn off conference mode and switch on Night Mode — join us for VR gaming, free arcade play, food, drinks, and good vibes.

Book a Meeting with Us

Schedule time with our team at AWS re:Invent. We'd love to show you what's new with Sentry.

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