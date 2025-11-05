December 1-5, 2025•Las Vegas, NV
See you at AWS re:Invent
We'll be in Las Vegas December 1-5 at Booth #1387. Stop by for demos, swag, and to chat about how Sentry can help your team ship better software.
Meet up with us
Build with AI. Fix with Sentry.
Skip the scramble — get 1:1 time with Sentry's CEO and Head of DevEx at AWS re:Invent.
Join us for the Data + AI Grand Prix
Unwind after AWS re:Invent with drinks, networking, and a little friendly racing competition.
Find Sentry at the AWS re:Invent Expo — Booth #1387
Move faster when you're building with AI: ship faster, break less. Come by to chat with the team, see live demos, and grab some new Sentry swag — plushies, wellness kits, and more.
Join us for an evening event
Turn off conference mode and switch on Night Mode — join us for VR gaming, free arcade play, food, drinks, and good vibes.