Keep your gamers gaming. Sentry's at gamescom 2026
Crashes don't clock out at 5pm. Neither should your visibility. Sentry gives you the context to debug crashes and failed sessions fastest across Unity, Unreal, Godot, or your own engine — on any console, PC, or mobile.
Come find us at Booth #B02
Meetup with us
Tuesday, August 25 | 1:45 PM – 2:15 PM
Closing the Debug Loop: From Crash to Code Review
When a crash hits your game project, every minute spent finding the root cause and tracing it back to the right changelist, code review, and owner is a minute your team isn't improving your project. Join Sentry and Perforce for a practical session on connecting crash reporting directly to version control and code reviews to save your developers time by catching and fixing bugs faster.
Amir Mujacic
Engineering Manager, Sentry
Jase Lindgren
Principal User Advocate, P4, Perforce
Monday, August 24 | 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM GMT+2
Builder's Beach Club by Sentry & Perforce
Join Sentry and Perforce for a beach club takeover on Cologne's waterfront during Gamescom less than 15 minutes from the venue. Arcade games, food, drinks, exclusive swag, and sunset views of Cologne Cathedral, with a DJ all night.
Book with the team. Leave with something.
Book a meeting with a Sentry game dev engineer in Cologne and walk away with a "Quit Buggin'" bad*$$ tote and a Seer plushie. Every booked meeting also enters you to win a Sentry-skinned Nintendo Switch. No pitch deck. Just a real conversation about what your team is building.