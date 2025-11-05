March 9-13, 2026•San Francisco, CA
See you at GDC 2026
We'll be in San Francisco March 9-13 at Booth #1749. Stop by for live console demos, swag, and to chat about how Sentry helps you catch crashes and errors before they bring down the player experience.
Meet up with us
Keep Gamers Gaming
Skip the chaos - get 1:1 time with Sentry's GDX Team
Mar 11, 2026 6pm-9pm
Join us at The Pawn Shop
Snag a limited edition, super valuable, very pawnable Sentry coin — your secret key to the Sentry Speakeasy. Featuring killer cocktails, a DJ set, and a VIP gaming room.