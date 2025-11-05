March 9-13, 2026San Francisco, CA

See you at GDC 2026

We'll be in San Francisco March 9-13 at Booth #1749. Stop by for live console demos, swag, and to chat about how Sentry helps you catch crashes and errors before they bring down the player experience.

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Meet up with us

Keep Gamers Gaming

Skip the chaos - get 1:1 time with Sentry's GDX Team

Schedule a Demo

Mar 11, 2026 6pm-9pm

Join us at The Pawn Shop

Snag a limited edition, super valuable, very pawnable Sentry coin — your secret key to the Sentry Speakeasy. Featuring killer cocktails, a DJ set, and a VIP gaming room.

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