April 9-11, 2025•Las Vegas, NV
Sentry is Crashing Google Cloud Next 2025
We're heading to Google Cloud Next 2025, and if you've landed on this page, you probably are too. Or maybe you just clicked the wrong link. Either way, if your app is riddled with errors, performance issues, or just an existential crisis, swing by booth #1711.
Meet up with us
Book a Demo. Future You Will Thank You.
Conferences are a blur of swag, awkward networking, and sprinting between sessions. Save yourself the last-minute scramble and book time with our technical experts now—no small talk required, just a straight-to-the-point demo on how to stop shipping broken code. Join Cody De Arkland, Head of Developer Experience, or Pierre Massat, Staff Software Engineer, for a look at the Sentry roadmap.
Unwind at Skyline Synergy
If you're going to network, you might as well do it 64 floors up with a cocktail in hand. Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Skyfall Panoramic Bar & Lounge (The W Hotel, Mandalay Bay campus), 7:00 - 9:00 PM PT. Join GitHub, Arm, Faros, and Sentry for an evening of solid conversations and stronger cocktails.
Meet the Speakers
April 9th | 12:30 PM - 1:15 PM PDT
What's new in Gemini Code Assist
with Cody De Arkland
Head of Developer Experience
April 10th | 11:45 AM - 12:30 PM PDT
Efficiently scale storage for AI and analytics workloads with Hyperdisk
with Pierre Massat
Staff Software Engineer