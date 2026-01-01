April 6-9, 2026San Francisco, CA

See you at HumanX 2026

Your AI agent is running, then suddenly goes off the rails. Sentry has the context, and Seer has the answers. Come see us at booth #1212.

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Meetup with us

Monday, April 6th | 5:30PM - 9:00PM at SPIN San Francisco

Vercel Labs: Agents After Dark

Come together with builders, founders, and developers working with AI agents for an evening of demos, talks, and community connection.

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Tuesday, April 7th | 4:30PM - 7:00PM at Dawn Club

SignalFire's HumanX Speakeasy

A private jazz club, two blocks from Moscone. Live music and cocktails with fellow VIP builders.

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Tuesday, April 7th | 6:00PM - 10:00PM at Natoma Cabana

HumanX Cabana

Come to our happy hour and relax with engineers and founders building with AI. Hosted by PlanetScale, Sentry, and Inference.

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Book time with us

Find us at Booth #1212 at Moscone Center — grab new Sentry swag and hear what's new.

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Want to learn more?

Join our bi-weekly demo

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