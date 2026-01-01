See you at HumanX 2026
Your AI agent is running, then suddenly goes off the rails. Sentry has the context, and Seer has the answers. Come see us at booth #1212.
Meetup with us
Monday, April 6th | 5:30PM - 9:00PM at SPIN San Francisco
Vercel Labs: Agents After Dark
Come together with builders, founders, and developers working with AI agents for an evening of demos, talks, and community connection.
Tuesday, April 7th | 4:30PM - 7:00PM at Dawn Club
SignalFire's HumanX Speakeasy
A private jazz club, two blocks from Moscone. Live music and cocktails with fellow VIP builders.
Tuesday, April 7th | 6:00PM - 10:00PM at Natoma Cabana
HumanX Cabana
Come to our happy hour and relax with engineers and founders building with AI. Hosted by PlanetScale, Sentry, and Inference.
Book time with us
Find us at Booth #1212 at Moscone Center — grab new Sentry swag and hear what's new.