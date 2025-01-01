Sentry @ Microsoft Build 2025

May 19-22 / Seattle and online

Heading to Microsoft Build 2025? Us too (or maybe you just really love debugging). If your app is crashing, lagging, or having an identity crisis, come find us at booth #316. We’ve got tools, answers, and yes — stickers.

Want to talk shop with someone who actually enjoys debugging? Schedule a 1:1 with a Sentry expert — right this way.

Give Sentry a try free for 3 months with promo code MSBUILD2025