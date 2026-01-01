July 8-9 | Le Carrousel du Louvre, Paris
Someone's gotta babysit the bots. Sentry's at RAISE Summit
AI agents break in ways traditional monitoring was never designed to catch. Sentry gives you full visibility into every agent action, tool call, trace, and failure — so when something goes sideways at 2am, you already know why.
Come find us at Booth #17
Meetup with us
Wednesday, July 8 | 5:00–9:00pm GMT+2
Rooftop Privé
Sentry × Baseten. Paris skyline. Cold drinks. The people actually building AI agents in production — not just talking about it.
Book with the team. Leave with something.
Book a meeting with a Sentry engineer in Paris and walk away with a "Quit Buggin'" bad*$$ tote and enamel pins. Every booked meeting also enters you to win a Sentry-skinned Nintendo Switch. No pitch deck. Just a real conversation about what your team is building.