July 8-9 | Le Carrousel du Louvre, Paris

Someone's gotta babysit the bots. Sentry's at RAISE Summit

AI agents break in ways traditional monitoring was never designed to catch. Sentry gives you full visibility into every agent action, tool call, trace, and failure — so when something goes sideways at 2am, you already know why.

Come find us at Booth #17

Book a meeting RSVP Rooftop Party

Meetup with us

Wednesday, July 8 | 5:00–9:00pm GMT+2

Rooftop Privé

Sentry × Baseten. Paris skyline. Cold drinks. The people actually building AI agents in production — not just talking about it.

Grab your spot

Book with the team. Leave with something.

Book a meeting with a Sentry engineer in Paris and walk away with a "Quit Buggin'" bad*$$ tote and enamel pins. Every booked meeting also enters you to win a Sentry-skinned Nintendo Switch. No pitch deck. Just a real conversation about what your team is building.

Book a 30 minute meeting

Want to learn more?

Join our bi-weekly demo

RSVP