September 23-25, 2026 San Jose, CA

Quit Buggin'. Sentry's at WeAreDevelopers

Less time hunting bugs. More time shipping. Stop by Booth 639 to see Sentry's latest — live demos, real code, real errors.

See what's new at booth #639
Quit Buggin'. Sentry's at WeAreDevelopers

Meet up with us

September 24th | 2:50 PM

Running AI-Written Software in Production

AI has collapsed the cost of writing software — agents and assistants produce more code, apps, and services than ever. Production has not gotten easier: all of it still has to be deployed, run, and debugged, often without a human who understands the code. How the production stack is changing now that much of the software it runs was written by machines.

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Milin Desai

Milin Desai

CEO, Sentry

Anurag Goel

Anurag Goel

CEO, Render

21 Experiments in Six Weeks: A Playbook for Improving Your AI Agent

In this talk by Sofia Rest, Software Engineer at Sentry, you will learn: How to define and measure what "better" means for an AI agent, how to run a fast, accurate experimentation loop, and how to get quality gains without runaway cost.

See what we're covering
Sofia Rest

Sofia Rest

Software Engineer, Sentry

Book with the team. Leave with something.

Book 30 minutes with the Sentry team in San Jose. Every confirmed meeting gets you a bad*$$ tote. One lucky dev walks away with a Sentry-skinned Nintendo Switch.

Book a 30 minute meeting

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