July 10, 2025•Berlin, Germany
Sentry @ WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2025
Heading to WeAreDevelopers 2025? Us too (or maybe you just really love debugging). If your app is crashing, lagging, or having an identity crisis, come find us at booth A_06 in Hall A. We've got tools, answers, and yes — stickers. Give Sentry a try free for 3 months with promo code WeAreDevs2025. Want to talk shop with someone who actually enjoys debugging? Schedule a 1:1 with the Sentry team.
Why Sentry
Nearly 4M developers and 100K+ organizations rely on Sentry to see what actually matters, solve what's urgent faster, and learn continuously about their code. Find out why your code isn't working how it should with the only developer-first application monitoring platform.
Errors
Get all the context you need to find the root cause of an issue. Then fix it.
Performance
Find slowdowns and fix them before your users ever know there's a problem.
Session Replay
See what your users saw when they ran into an issue with a video-like reproduction.
Code Coverage
Help your future self out, get ahead of production issues and deploy with confidence.