July 10, 2025 • Berlin, Germany

Sentry @ WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2025

Heading to WeAreDevelopers 2025? Us too (or maybe you just really love debugging). If your app is crashing, lagging, or having an identity crisis, come find us at booth A_06 in Hall A. We've got tools, answers, and yes — stickers. Give Sentry a try free for 3 months with promo code WeAreDevs2025. Want to talk shop with someone who actually enjoys debugging? Schedule a 1:1 with the Sentry team.