Sentry for Cloudflare Pages

Using Sentry with Cloudflare Pages makes debugging as painless as possible, so you can keep everything up and running.

Getting Started is Simple

Add @sentry/cloudflare as a dependency:

npm install --save @sentry/cloudflare

Configure the nodejs_compat compatibility flag in your wrangler.json:

{
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "compatibility_date": "2026-01-16"
}

Then add the Sentry middleware to your Cloudflare Pages functions:

import * as Sentry from "@sentry/cloudflare";

export const onRequest = [
  // Make sure Sentry is the first middleware
  Sentry.sentryPagesPlugin((context) => ({
    dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>',
    tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
  })),
  // Add more middlewares here
];

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Code-Level Visibility

View stack traces on issues, user-agent information, and all the metadata around an issue for all the context needed to resolve the issue.

Quickly Identify Function Latencies

Trace those ten-second page loads to poor-performing API calls and slow database queries. The event detail waterfall visually highlights what calls are giving your customers a poor experience.

Fill in the Gaps

See what happened leading up to the issue. Get function execution details including function metadata, execution time, Amazon Resource Name, and function identity.

Custom Dashboards and Reporting

Learn from issues and release data to uncover trends and identify opportunities across your entire system .

