Sentry for Cloudflare Pages
Using Sentry with Cloudflare Pages makes debugging as painless as possible, so you can keep everything up and running.
Getting Started is Simple
Add
@sentry/cloudflare as a dependency:
npm install --save @sentry/cloudflare
Configure the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag in your
wrangler.json:
{ "compatibility_flags": [ "nodejs_compat" ], "compatibility_date": "2026-01-16" }
Then add the Sentry middleware to your Cloudflare Pages functions:
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/cloudflare"; export const onRequest = [ // Make sure Sentry is the first middleware Sentry.sentryPagesPlugin((context) => ({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>', tracesSampleRate: 1.0, })), // Add more middlewares here ];
More than 150K Organizations Trust Sentry with Their Application Monitoring
Code-Level Visibility
View stack traces on issues, user-agent information, and all the metadata around an issue for all the context needed to resolve the issue.
Quickly Identify Function Latencies
Trace those ten-second page loads to poor-performing API calls and slow database queries. The event detail waterfall visually highlights what calls are giving your customers a poor experience.
Fill in the Gaps
See what happened leading up to the issue. Get function execution details including function metadata, execution time, Amazon Resource Name, and function identity.
Custom Dashboards and Reporting
Learn from issues and release data to uncover trends and identify opportunities across your entire system .