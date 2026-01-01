iPadOS Error Tracking & Performance Monitoring
Actionable insights to resolve iPadOS performance bottlenecks and errors. Improve your monitoring workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark iPadOS errors as resolved and prioritize live issues.
Session Replay
iPadOS Performance Monitoring
iPadOS Continuous Profiling
Get iPadOS Crash Reporting With Complete Stack Traces
Fill In The Blanks About iPadOS Crashes
Resolve iPadOS Crashes With Better Data
See The Full Picture Of Any iPadOS Exception
See what the app was doing when the iPadOS crash occurred
Find answers to the key questions and insights need to resolve the issue
How actionable is this crash? What was the device? Has this same crash occurred before?
FAQs
You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.
Sentry doesn't impact a web site's performance.
If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you'll see there's nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app's performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.
Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.
Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.