Rails Error and Performance Monitoring

Rails Actionable insights to resolve Rails performance bottlenecks and errors. Improve your Rails monitoring workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark errors as resolved and prioritize live issues.

Getting Started is Simple

Add sentry-ruby and sentry-rails to your Gemfile:

gem "sentry-ruby"
gem "sentry-rails"

Initialize the SDK within your config/initializers/sentry.rb:

Sentry.init do |config|
  config.dsn = 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>'
  config.breadcrumbs_logger = [:active_support_logger]

  # To activate performance monitoring, set one of these options.
  # We recommend adjusting the value in production:
  config.traces_sample_rate = 0.5
  # or
  config.traces_sampler = lambda do |context|
    true
  end
end

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Rails Performance Monitoring

Quickly identify Rails performance issues and view full end-to-end distributed trace to see the exact, poor-performing API call and surface any related errors.

Rails Monitoring with Complete Stack Traces

Take advantage of built-in integrations with Rails, Sidekiq, DelayedJob, and more of your favorite RubyGems. Enable asynchronous reporting so errors are logged quickly in a background job. Filter and group Rails exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise.

Fill In The Blanks About Rails Errors

Expose important events that led to each Rails exception: a string to label where the event took place, message, timestamp. Learn in which version a bug first appeared, merge duplicates, and know if things regress in a future release.

“Sentry has become mission-critical to the way we build and ship software.”

Daniel Lopez Ridruejo
Senior Director of Cloud Services, Bitnami

See the Full Picture of Any Rails Exception

Get the user’s unique id, contact info, and IP address, as well as any localization as context to resolve the error and notify your customer.

Index and aggregate tags to easily search your error reports, see the distribution of issues, and find what’s a priority or a trend.

Find answers to key questions: Is the Rails exception limited to a single server? What arguments caused the ActiveJob to fail?

It’s why companies that don’t have a complete view of their infrastructure are being punished:

The average cost of network downtime is around $5,600 per minute — or $300,000 per hour.

1 out of 5 online shoppers will abandon their cart because the transaction process was too slow.

On average, a two-second slowdown in page load decreases revenues by 4.3 percent.

FAQs

Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

Sentry supports every major language, framework, and library. You can browse each of them here.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.

If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.

Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.

Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

