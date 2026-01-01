Moving from New Relic to Sentry

Your engineers shouldn't
have to dig for answers.

See how three engineering teams replaced New Relic with something their developers actually want to use.

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20-50%
Typical cost reduction after switching
100+
Supported platforms and frameworks
4M+
Developers trust Sentry to debug their code

Customer Stories

Results from teams that made the switch.

1 Media & Entertainment
A national media broadcaster with 50+ properties

This multi-platform media company relied on a traditional observability tool for both infrastructure and application monitoring. While it gave their ops team visibility into backend health, it left frontend engineers on their own when production issues hit their streaming and on-demand audio services.

When a listener-facing bug surfaced, engineers would spend 2–3 hours bouncing between dashboards, manually correlating metrics to piece together what had broken. Meanwhile, costs had risen more than 30% year-over-year as they added new services, without a corresponding gain in debugging speed.

After switching, their engineers now go from alert to root cause faster, with less manual correlation. Errors, traces, and code context all live in one place.

25%
cost reduction

"The thing we like is you can usually find your errors and information that you want really quickly. New Relic required a lot of knowledge."

Sr Manager, Software Development — National Media Broadcasting Company
Error Monitoring Distributed Tracing Logs Alerts Jira Integration Slack Integration

We've got the migration covered

Teams adopt Sentry in phases based on their priorities. Our Solutions Engineers help scope the rollout and make sure nothing falls through the cracks. Most teams complete their core migration in weeks.

Don't wait until renewal. Ask our team about switching mid-contract. Contact us →

1
Set up Errors, Tracing, Alerts and Source Code Integration
Core error monitoring, tracing, and alerting configured and live
2
Connect Session Replay, Performance Insights and Distributed Tracing
Session Replay is included in standard pricing — connected directly to errors and traces
3
Add Logs, Cron Monitoring, Dashboards, and Release Tracking
Connect every issue to the deploy and PR that caused it
4
Enable Profiling, Seer AI debugging and Mobile Features
Always-on flame graphs and AI-assisted root cause analysis, connected to your traces

[Upcoming workshop] Observability Consolidation: The Engineering Leader's Playbook

How to reduce costs, simplify your stack, and give your developers tools they'll actually use.

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See what you've been missing.

Join over 4 million developers who use Sentry to find and fix what's broken. Get started free, or talk to us about making the switch.

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