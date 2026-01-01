1 Media & Entertainment

A national media broadcaster with 50+ properties

This multi-platform media company relied on a traditional observability tool for both infrastructure and application monitoring. While it gave their ops team visibility into backend health, it left frontend engineers on their own when production issues hit their streaming and on-demand audio services.

When a listener-facing bug surfaced, engineers would spend 2–3 hours bouncing between dashboards, manually correlating metrics to piece together what had broken. Meanwhile, costs had risen more than 30% year-over-year as they added new services, without a corresponding gain in debugging speed.

After switching, their engineers now go from alert to root cause faster, with less manual correlation. Errors, traces, and code context all live in one place.