Version /legal/contract-definitions/1.0.0/ of This Agreement was created on July 21, 2025 .

“Attachment” means a file associated with an Error and submitted to the Service.

“Continuous Profiling Hour” means the duration, in hours, that a profiler is continuously monitoring the backend performance of a server. A profiler starts as soon as service starts, and runs continuously for the configured duration or until the service is terminated.

“Cron Monitor” means a single monitor for the uptime and performance of a single scheduled, recurring job.

“Error” means a software exception or other bug occurring in a Customer Application.

“Games” means a titled digital entertainment product, designed, programmed, developed, or otherwise created by a Studio(s), and intended to be played on a video game console.

“Performance Unit” means a unit of measurement for use of Sentry Performance Monitoring. Performance Units are consumed at a rate of 1.0 Performance Units for each Transaction sent to the Service and 1.3 Performance Units for each Transaction with Profiling sent to the Service.

“Replay” means a reproduction of a user’s interaction with a Customer Application.

“Span” means the basic unit that traces are composed of. Multiple spans make up a trace in Sentry.

“Transaction” means an action (such as an API call or a page load) taken with respect to a Customer Application and sent to the Service from projects with only Tracing enabled.

“Transaction with Profiling” means a Transaction sent to the Service from projects with Profiling enabled.

“UI Profiling Hour” means the duration, in hours, that a profiler monitors a browser or mobile frontend user session. A profiler starts at the beginning of a user session and stops at the end of the session, when the browser tab is closed or the mobile app is backgrounded, or for the configured duration.

“Uptime Monitor” means a monitor for downtime of a single URL or service.

“User” means anyone who authors a pull request or merge request on a private repo utilizing Codecov coverage, or accesses advanced features by logging into their Codecov instance.