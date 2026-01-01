Data Processing Addendum

Definitions.

The following definitions apply to this DPA:

“Alternative Transfer Solution” means a solution, other than the Model Contract Clauses, that enables the lawful transfer of personal data to a third country in accordance with Article 45 or 46 of the GDPR (for example, the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield).

“Customer Data” means data you submit to, store on, or send to us via the Service.

“Data Incident” means a breach of Sentry’s security leading to the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure of, or access to, Customer Data on systems that are managed and controlled by Sentry. Data Incidents will not include unsuccessful attempts or activities that do not compromise the security of Customer Data, including, without limitation, pings, port scans, denial of service attacks, network attacks on firewall or networked systems, or unsuccessful login attempts.

“DPA Effective Date” means either (i) May 25, 2018, if the date on which you electronically accept or otherwise agree or opt-in to this DPA is prior to that date; or (ii) the date on which you electronically accept or otherwise agree or opt-in to this DPA, if that date is after May 25, 2018.

“EEA” means the European Economic Area.

“European Data Protection Legislation” means, as applicable: (a) the GDPR; and/or (b) the Federal Data Protection Act of 19 June 1992 (Switzerland).

“GDPR” means Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC.

“Model Contract Clauses” or “MCCs” means the standard data protection clauses for the transfer of personal data to processors established in third countries that do not ensure an adequate level of data protection, as described in Article 46 of the GDPR.

“Non-European Data Protection Legislation” means data protection or privacy legislation other than the European Data Protection Legislation.

“Notification Email Address” means the email address(es) that you designate to receive notifications when you create an account to use the Service. You agree that you are solely responsible for ensuring that your Notification Email Address is current and valid at all times.

“Personal Data” means any personal data (as that term is defined by European Data Protection Legislation) contained within the Customer Data.

“Subprocessor” means a third party that we use to process Customer Data in order to provide parts of the Service and/or related technical support.

“Term” means the period from the DPA Effective Date until the date the Agreement terminates or expires.

The terms “personal data”, “sensitive personal data” “data subject”, “processing”, “controller”, “processor” and “supervisory authority” as used in this DPA have the meanings given in the GDPR, and the terms “data importer” and “data exporter” have the meanings given in the MCCs, in each case irrespective of whether the European Data Protection Legislation or Non-European Data Protection Legislation applies.