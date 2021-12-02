Tech, Tacos & Tecates with Sentry
Why eat conference food when you can get some delicious tacos and drinks instead? Sentry is coming to Las Vegas and we’d love to meet you. Our team is excited to chat with you about all-things Sentry over some food and beverages at Trustworthy Brewing Co. at the Venetian on Thursday, Dec. 2nd from 12-2pm.
It’s only a few steps away from the Venetian Convention Center (instructions below), so grab your spot and register today. Space is limited.
Directions: Valet and Self-Parking are complementary at The Venetian and The Palazzo Hotel It is located on Level 2, near the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Palazzo
From The Venetian/Sands Expo Convention Center:
- Leaving the Expo Center walk towards Restaurant Row
- Turn Right after Starbucks (at the dead end)
- Walk towards The Palazzo Hotel
- Take the escalator up to the second floor when you arrive at “The Love” Waterfall
- Make a quick left (u-turn at the top of the escalator)
- Walk past Michael Kors
- Turn Right after the Coach Store and you’ll see the elevated Bar at Trustworthy with Marquee sign above the bar (photo attached here)
From The Palazzo Valet (which is accessible from Las Vegas Blvd):
- Enter The Palazzo Lobby on ground level
- Make a slight right, past the Concierge Desk on the right
- On the left hand wall, take the escalator up to the second floor
- At the top of the escalator, turn right
- At the end of the hallway, turn left and you’ll see us at the end of the hallway
From The Palazzo Self-Park Garage:
- Park near the elevators labeled Casino (rather than the elevators labeled Front Desk)
- Take the elevator up to the second floor (Grand Canal Shoppes)
- Turn right out of the elevator vestibule
- Turn left just past The Lollipop Shoppe and you’ll see us at the end of the hallway
This event already happened but we haven't updated this resource yet. Check back soon for what will surely be riveting thought leadership content.
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