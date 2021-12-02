Tech, Tacos & Tecates with Sentry

Dec 2, 2021 — 12:00 PM

Why eat conference food when you can get some delicious tacos and drinks instead? Sentry is coming to Las Vegas and we’d love to meet you. Our team is excited to chat with you about all-things Sentry over some food and beverages at Trustworthy Brewing Co. at the Venetian on Thursday, Dec. 2nd from 12-2pm.

It’s only a few steps away from the Venetian Convention Center (instructions below), so grab your spot and register today. Space is limited.

Directions: Valet and Self-Parking are complementary at The Venetian and The Palazzo Hotel It is located on Level 2, near the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Palazzo

From The Venetian/Sands Expo Convention Center:

Leaving the Expo Center walk towards Restaurant Row

Turn Right after Starbucks (at the dead end)

Walk towards The Palazzo Hotel

Take the escalator up to the second floor when you arrive at “The Love” Waterfall

Make a quick left (u-turn at the top of the escalator)

Walk past Michael Kors

Turn Right after the Coach Store and you’ll see the elevated Bar at Trustworthy with Marquee sign above the bar (photo attached here)

From The Palazzo Valet (which is accessible from Las Vegas Blvd):

Enter The Palazzo Lobby on ground level

Make a slight right, past the Concierge Desk on the right

On the left hand wall, take the escalator up to the second floor

At the top of the escalator, turn right

At the end of the hallway, turn left and you’ll see us at the end of the hallway

From The Palazzo Self-Park Garage: