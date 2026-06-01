Bug Us: Live — Setup, alerts & "why is this breaking?"

You’ve got Sentry questions. Weird ones, basic ones, “I’ve been too embarrassed to ask this in Slack” ones. Bring them. We’ll work through real-world debugging problems, setup headaches, and “is this normal?” moments live — with practical examples, actual code, and no slides.

This isn’t a webinar. Submit your questions when you register or drop them in the chat during the session. We’ll dig into real scenarios and share the patterns we see across thousands of projects.

In this session we’ll tackle questions like:

How do I cut through alert noise so my team actually pays attention when something breaks?

What’s the best way to add custom context to errors so I can actually debug them in production?

Can I use Session Replay to figure out what a user actually did before everything went sideways?

We’ve got 30 projects and no one remembers why — how should we organize this?

What does Seer actually do, and should I care?

What are other teams doing with Sentry that I’m probably not?

No question is too basic, too niche, or too specific to your stack. If you’ve been wondering about it, someone else has too.

Got something? Submit it when you register and we’ll do our best to get to it.