Sentry + GitHub Copilot: Let Agents Find and Fix Your Errors
Andrea Griffiths is a Senior Developer Advocate at GitHub. She uses Sentry to monitor the Python scripts behind GitHub’s community streams, because when those pipelines fail, nobody knows until users start complaining.
GitHub and Sentry built a loop that fixes that. Sentry catches the error, Seer diagnoses it, and Copilot drafts the fix. No one has to be in the middle of it. In this session, Paul Jaffre (Developer Experience at Sentry) breaks down what Seer is, then he and Andrea break a real script live and watch the loop catch it, diagnose it, and open the fix as a pull request.
You’ll leave knowing how to build the same loop in your own repo:
- Instrument with Sentry to catch errors in real time
- Turn on Seer for AI-powered root cause analysis
- Connect GitHub Copilot to auto-generate fixes
- Let your issues start fixing themselves as pull requests
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