Writing Useful Logs For Production

Join us for a hands-on workshop where we go deep on structured logging: what to capture, how to structure it, and how to stay informed so your next incident has a paper trail.

We’ll cover:

What’s worth logging (and what isn’t): State transitions, request boundaries, external call failures, auth decisions and why string-based console logs mostly just eat your quota.

(and what isn’t): State transitions, request boundaries, external call failures, auth decisions and why string-based console logs mostly just eat your quota. Structured log best practices : Treating logs like application data

: Treating logs like application data Structured logging in practice : Adding attributes that make logs searchable, connecting them to traces and errors so you can move from “something broke” to “here’s exactly what happened”.

: Adding attributes that make logs searchable, connecting them to traces and errors so you can move from “something broke” to “here’s exactly what happened”. Tuning Signal to Noise: How to filter logs to keep important signal while reducing the firehose of noise.

By the end, you’ll have a practical logging strategy that costs less, tells you more, and makes your next production incident a lot more informed.