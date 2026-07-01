Writing Useful Logs For Production
Join us for a hands-on workshop where we go deep on structured logging: what to capture, how to structure it, and how to stay informed so your next incident has a paper trail.
We’ll cover:
- What’s worth logging (and what isn’t): State transitions, request boundaries, external call failures, auth decisions and why string-based console logs mostly just eat your quota.
- Structured log best practices: Treating logs like application data
- Structured logging in practice: Adding attributes that make logs searchable, connecting them to traces and errors so you can move from “something broke” to “here’s exactly what happened”.
- Tuning Signal to Noise: How to filter logs to keep important signal while reducing the firehose of noise.
By the end, you’ll have a practical logging strategy that costs less, tells you more, and makes your next production incident a lot more informed.
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