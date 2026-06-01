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Fixing React Native Apps: Don't Let Bugs Crop Up

Join us for a conversational workshop with Simon Grimm, creator of Galaxies.dev and solo developer behind Tiny Harvest, as he shares how he monitors and debugs a real, live React Native app in production.

We’ll cover:

  • Triaging a real production crash: how Simon moves from alert to hypothesis using stack traces, breadcrumbs, logs, tags, replays, and Seer
  • Instrumenting for the bugs you haven’t seen yet: how Simon decides what to log, tag, or track
  • Building a production dashboard that tells you what you need to know the morning after a release
  • Setting up monitors and alerts that catch problems before players report them, without triggering alert fatigue

By the end, you’ll have a practical framework for production monitoring that works whether you’re shipping a game, an app, or anything with real users.

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