Fixing React Native Apps: Don't Let Bugs Crop Up

Join us for a conversational workshop with Simon Grimm, creator of Galaxies.dev and solo developer behind Tiny Harvest, as he shares how he monitors and debugs a real, live React Native app in production.

We’ll cover:

Triaging a real production crash: how Simon moves from alert to hypothesis using stack traces, breadcrumbs, logs, tags, replays, and Seer

Instrumenting for the bugs you haven’t seen yet: how Simon decides what to log, tag, or track

Building a production dashboard that tells you what you need to know the morning after a release

Setting up monitors and alerts that catch problems before players report them, without triggering alert fatigue

By the end, you’ll have a practical framework for production monitoring that works whether you’re shipping a game, an app, or anything with real users.