Ask anything about your application — Seer Agent answers
In this workshop, Paul Jaffre will show you how to query Sentry’s telemetry using natural language with Seer Agent. You’ll learn how to:
Interrogate your application’s behavior in plain language
- “What are the user-perceived latencies end to end?”
Investigate incidents faster
- “What’s going on with this elevated error rate and which features are impacted?”
Find answers to hidden problems
- “Why are users sometimes seeing a blank settings page?”