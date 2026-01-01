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Ask anything about your application — Seer Agent answers

In this workshop, Paul Jaffre will show you how to query Sentry’s telemetry using natural language with Seer Agent. You’ll learn how to:

Interrogate your application’s behavior in plain language

  • “What are the user-perceived latencies end to end?”

Investigate incidents faster

  • “What’s going on with this elevated error rate and which features are impacted?”

Find answers to hidden problems

  • “Why are users sometimes seeing a blank settings page?”

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