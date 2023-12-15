Convert integer to string in C++

David Y.
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The Problem

What is the best way to convert an integer to a string in modern C++?

The Solution

C++11 introduced std::to_string, which is designed for this purpose. For example:

#include <string>

int main() {
    int myInt = 123;
    std::string myIntString = std::to_string(myInt);
}

To do the opposite conversion, from a string to an int, we can use std::stoi:

#include <string>
#include <iostream>

int main() {
    std::string myString = "123";
    int myStringInt = std::stoi(myString);
    myStringInt += 1;
    std::cout << myStringInt; // will print 124
}

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