Convert integer to string in C++
The Problem
What is the best way to convert an integer to a string in modern C++?
The Solution
C++11 introduced
std::to_string, which is designed for this purpose. For example:
#include <string>
int main() {
int myInt = 123;
std::string myIntString = std::to_string(myInt);
}
To do the opposite conversion, from a string to an int, we can use
std::stoi:
#include <string>
#include <iostream>
int main() {
std::string myString = "123";
int myStringInt = std::stoi(myString);
myStringInt += 1;
std::cout << myStringInt; // will print 124
}
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