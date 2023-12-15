Convert integer to string in C++

The Problem

What is the best way to convert an integer to a string in modern C++?

The Solution

C++11 introduced std::to_string , which is designed for this purpose. For example:

# include <string> int main ( ) { int myInt = 123 ; std :: string myIntString = std :: to_string ( myInt ) ; }

To do the opposite conversion, from a string to an int, we can use std::stoi :