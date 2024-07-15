Fix Pylance resolveMissingImports in VS Code
Whenever I try to import a package in my Python script, Visual Studio Code underlines it in yellow and displays an error like this:
Import "fastapi" could not be resolved Pylance(resolveMissingImports)
I’ve already set up a virtual environment and installed the package with PIP by running this command in the VS Code terminal:
pip install fastapi
Why is it still showing up as missing? I’m using Visual Studio Code on Windows.
Before you can run scripts in a Python virtual environment, you must first activate that environment. You can do this by following these steps:
Ctrl+Shift+P).
If you previously installed
fastapi to the virtual environment, the
resolveMissingImports error should now disappear. Otherwise, run
pip install fastapi in your terminal before attempting to run your Python script.
Configure VS Code to automatically activate the virtual environment for your current project in its embedded terminal by following these steps:
After enabling this option, whenever you open a Python file in VS Code, the editor’s integrated terminal will automatically activate the virtual environment in the current workspace. Per the documentation, if no workspace-specific virtual environment is found, it will look for a global Pipenv or Poetry environment, and then for a globally installed version of Python.
