About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

The Data Science team sits within Data & Analytics, part of Sentry’s Business Operations organization. We help the company make smarter decisions by building models and analytical systems that turn data into actionable insight. Our focus is on delivering high-impact, production-ready data science work that supports teams across Product, GTM, and Finance.

As a Senior Data Scientist, you’ll play a foundational role in shaping how data science operates at Sentry. You’ll take ownership of complex, ambiguous problem spaces, develop models that drive meaningful business outcomes, and help establish the standards and practices that allow data science to scale. You’ll partner closely with cross-functional teams to ensure data science work is trusted, adopted, and impactful across the organization.

If you enjoy solving hard problems, working independently, and using data science to influence real decisions, we’d love to hear from you.



In this role you will

Help define a repeatable DS operating model, including roadmapping, stakeholder engagement, and delivery standards

Develop and deploy models that influence product and business decisions (e.g., adoption, customer intelligence, lead scoring, impact measurement)

Partner with GTM, Product, and Finance to embed models into real workflows, not just dashboards

Provide technical leadership and raise the bar for data science at Sentry

Work with Data Engineering to ensure reliable production deployment

Strengthen the foundations that make experimentation and learning faster over time

You’ll love this job if you

You want to be an early, high-impact member of a growing data science function

You enjoy owning problems end-to-end, from vague question to production solution

You like working independently and creating structure where none exists

You care about real-world impact, not just model metrics

You thrive in fast-moving environments with evolving priorities



Qualifications

8+ years of experience in data science, applied machine learning, or advanced analytics roles

Proven track record of shipping models that were used in real business or product workflows

Strong ability to translate business problems into modeling approaches and actionable outputs

Experience working with production data systems and collaborating with data engineering or platform teams

Proficiency in Python for data science and strong SQL skills

Experience designing experiments or measuring the impact of product or business initiatives

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $165,000 to $225,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.