Build a dashboard and alert from custom metrics in a Next.js app

Pick a signal that maps to something your team cares about, then emit it from the exact code path where it happens. Use Sentry.metrics.count() for events you tally and Sentry.metrics.distribution() for values you'll want percentiles on later.

The example below is from a Next.js conference-scheduler app: every time a user adds or removes a talk, it counts a schedule.event and attaches action and result attributes so you can slice by outcome. Both logs and metrics are high-cardinality wide events, so adding more attributes costs nothing and gives you more ways to query, group, and alert later. For values where you want a p95, emit a distribution instead, for example Sentry.metrics.distribution("ai.tokens.total", totalTokens) .