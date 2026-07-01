Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers have quietly become critical infrastructure: they expose the tools and resources your AI agents call to get real work done. When an MCP server returns bad data, times out, or throws, the agent that depends on it fails too, often without an obvious cause. MCP observability is how you see what your MCP server is actually doing in production so those failures stop being a mystery.

What is MCP observability?

MCP observability is the practice of understanding a Model Context Protocol server’s behavior in production by tracking its tool calls, errors, latency, and usage, and connecting that activity to the agents and LLMs that call it. It turns an MCP server from a black box into something you can trace and debug like the rest of your application. It extends AI, LLM, and agent observability down to the tool layer that agents actually depend on.

What to monitor on an MCP server

At a minimum, capture these signals on every MCP server:

Tool calls : which tool was invoked, its arguments and result, and whether it succeeded.

: which tool was invoked, its arguments and result, and whether it succeeded. Errors and exceptions : failures thrown by the server or the tools it wraps, connected to the surrounding request.

: failures thrown by the server or the tools it wraps, connected to the surrounding request. Latency : average duration and P95 per tool, so you can catch the slow tools that quietly degrade agent behavior.

: average duration and P95 per tool, so you can catch the slow tools that quietly degrade agent behavior. Resource usage : which MCP resources are requested and how often, so you can tune what the server exposes.

: which MCP resources are requested and how often, so you can tune what the server exposes. Trace context: the agent run and LLM calls that triggered each tool call, stitched into one connected trace.

Why tracing matters for MCP

A flat log of “tool called” and “tool returned” is not enough. An agent request fans out through the MCP server into one or more tool calls, and any of them can return the wrong thing without erroring. Tracing captures each MCP tool call as a span inside the same trace as the agent run and LLM calls that triggered it, so a failure in the MCP layer shows up in context instead of as an unexplained agent error. This is the same idea as distributed tracing for microservices, applied to the tools an agent calls.

MCP observability with Sentry

Instrument your MCP server with the Sentry SDK and Sentry captures each tool call as a span, with its inputs, outputs, duration, and errors, and connects it to the agents and LLMs that called it. Because those spans live in the same traces as your errors and logs, you debug an MCP problem the same way you debug any other request: follow the trace to the step that broke. The step-by-step guide to monitoring an MCP server walks through setup.

Is MCP monitoring free?

Yes. MCP observability is part of Sentry’s AI agent monitoring, available on every plan including the free Developer plan. See pricing details.

Does it connect to my agent and LLM traces?

Yes. MCP tool calls appear as spans inside the same trace as the agent run and LLM calls that invoked them, so you see the whole request end to end rather than the MCP server in isolation.

Additional resources