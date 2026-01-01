Debugging Next.JS Best Practices: Logs and Tracing

Next.js applications can be challenging to debug in production. It’s not always clear where an issue originated or how it impacts users. Hydration errors, server component failures, and performance bottlenecks don’t always come with clear answers.

In this hands-on workshop we’ll cover:

Writing high-context logs that tell the whole story — not just that something failed, but who, what, and why

Querying and alerting on logs to catch silent failures in auth flows, payments, webhooks, and third-party API calls

Deep diving into distributed tracing across client and Node runtimes

Connecting logs to traces so you get full context without switching tools

New to Sentry for Next.js? Start here first: Observing and Debugging Next.js Apps with Sentry: A Hands-on Session