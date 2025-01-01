Resources>Event

Private Thunderbolts* Screening at the Alamo Drafthouse

Marvel’s next blockbuster, Thunderbolts*, is landing on May 2nd. What’s so special about it? They’re introducing The Sentry to the MCU. Sadly, we didn’t get the role (they didn’t even ask). Regardless, the movie is supposed to be a hit. So we booked a private screening on opening day and we’d like you to come.

Join us at the Alamo Drafthouse in the Mission District of San Francisco on Friday May 2nd at 1PM. We’ll start at the famous and historic Bear Vs. Bull bar in the back of the Drafthouse and then make our way to the theater for a private screening of the movie.

Looking forward to seeing you there!

Event Details

This event already happened but we haven’t updated this resource yet. Check back soon for what will surely be riveting thought leadership content.

