Sentry demo: debugging for game developers

When you're chasing a crash during development or hunting a performance regression after launch, you need context, not just a stack trace. Whether you're building in Unity, Unreal, Godot, or a custom engine — across consoles, PC, or mobile — Sentry gives you the crash context, stack traces, and performance data you need to fix issues fast, without drowning in crash dumps. In this live demo, we'll walk through how game developers use Sentry to:

Capture and analyze crash reports with full stack traces and device details — across development and retail builds

Use logs to reconstruct what led up to a crash (because players won't tell you what they were doing)

Monitor scene loading and UI performance to catch slowdowns before they frustrate players

Triage and prioritize so your team spends time on the bugs that actually impact the player experience

Bring your questions, your worst bugs, and let's fix them together.