Warning: componentWillMount has been Renamed, and is not Recommended for Use
The Problem
Warning: componentWillMount has been renamed, and is not recommended for use
Initializing state
// Before
class AppComponent extends React.Component {
state = {};
componentWillMount() {
this.setState({
selected: this.props.selected,
color: 'red',
});
}
}
Fetching external data
// Before
class AppComponent extends React.Component {
state = {
data: null,
};
componentWillMount() {
fetch('https://sentry.io/data').then(res => {
this.setState({ data: res.json() });
});
}
}
The Solution
Starting in React version 16.3, the following component lifecycle methods are being phased out.
componentWillMount
componentWillReceiveProps
componentWillUpdate
If you want to use these methods, prefix the methods with
UNSAFE_ . These methods are considered “unsafe” because the React team expect code that depends on these methods to be more likely to have bugs in future versions of React.
Depending on the objective of the code, you can remove the use of
componentWillMount entirely with other lifecycle methods.
The solution is to move the state initialization to the constructor or to a property initializer, like so:
// After
class AppComponent extends React.Component {
state = {
selected: this.props.selected,
color: 'red',
};
}
The solution is to move data-fetching into
componentDidMount:
// After
class AppComponent extends React.Component {
state = {
data: null,
};
componentDidMount() {
fetch('https://sentry.io/data').then(res => {
this.setState({ data: res.json() });
});
}
}
Further Reading
If you’re looking to get a deeper understanding of how JavaScript application monitoring works, take a look at the following articles:
Considered "not bad" by 4 million developers and more than 150,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world's best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.