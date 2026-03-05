Subprocessors

Last Updated: March 5, 2026

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Third Party

Company Information Location Processing Purpose Amazon Web Services, Inc.

410 Terry Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98109

United States United States Cloud infrastructure services Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform)

1600 Amphitheatre Parkway

Mountain View, CA 94043

United States European Union

United States Cloud infrastructure services Twilio Inc. (SendGrid)

101 Spear Street, First Floor

San Francisco, CA 94105

United States United States Email delivery services Sinch Email (Mailgun)

112 E Pecan St, #1135

San Antonio, TX 78205

United States European Union Email delivery services

Affiliates