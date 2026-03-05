SubprocessorsFEED
The following is a list of third-party and affiliate subprocessors that Sentry may engage to provide the Sentry service. Subscribe to this RSS feed to be notified of Sentry subprocessor changes (note: requires adding the RSS feed URL to an RSS feed reader).
Please note that if you select a data storage location for your use of Sentry, your service data remains in your specified location as described in our documentation.
Third Party - General
Applicable to all Sentry customers (based on customer’s selection of data storage location).
|Company Information
|Location
|Processing Purpose
|Amazon Web Services, Inc.
410 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
United States
|United States
|Cloud infrastructure services
|Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform)
1600 Amphitheatre Parkway
Mountain View, CA 94043
United States
|European Union
United States
|Cloud infrastructure services
|Sinch Email (Mailgun)
112 E Pecan St, #1135
San Antonio, TX 78205
United States
|European Union
|Email delivery services
|Twilio Inc. (SendGrid)
101 Spear Street, First Floor
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States
|United States
|Email delivery services
Third Party - Feature Specific
Applicable only to Sentry customers who have opted-in to use specific Sentry features.
|Company Information
|Location
|Processing Purpose
|OpenAI, L.L.C.
3180 18th St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
United States
|United States
|Provides AI models in support of Sentry’s AI/ML-powered features
Affiliates
Applicable to all Sentry customers.
|Company Information
|Processing Purpose
|Functional Software GmbH
Rothschildplatz 3
Top 3.02.AB 1020 Vienna
Austria
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
|Sentry Software Canada Inc.
129 Spadina Ave, 7th Floor
Toronto, ON M5V 2L3
Canada
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
|Sentry Software Netherlands B.V.
Schiphol Boulevard 359
WTC Schiphol Airport, D-Tower
11th floor
1118BJ Schiphol
Netherlands
|Provides parts of the Service and related technical support