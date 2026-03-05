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Subprocessors

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Last Updated: March 5, 2026

The following is a list of third-party and affiliate subprocessors that Sentry may engage to provide the Sentry service. Subscribe to this RSS feed to be notified of Sentry subprocessor changes (note: requires adding the RSS feed URL to an RSS feed reader).

Please note that if you select a data storage location for your use of Sentry, your service data remains in your specified location as described in our documentation.

Third Party - General

Applicable to all Sentry customers (based on customer’s selection of data storage location).

Company InformationLocationProcessing Purpose
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
410 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
United States		United StatesCloud infrastructure services
Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform)
1600 Amphitheatre Parkway
Mountain View, CA 94043
United States		European Union
United States		Cloud infrastructure services
Sinch Email (Mailgun)
112 E Pecan St, #1135
San Antonio, TX 78205
United States		European UnionEmail delivery services
Twilio Inc. (SendGrid)
101 Spear Street, First Floor
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States		United StatesEmail delivery services

Third Party - Feature Specific

Applicable only to Sentry customers who have opted-in to use specific Sentry features.

Company InformationLocationProcessing Purpose
OpenAI, L.L.C.
3180 18th St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
United States		United StatesProvides AI models in support of Sentry’s AI/ML-powered features

Affiliates

Applicable to all Sentry customers.

Company InformationProcessing Purpose
Functional Software GmbH
Rothschildplatz 3
Top 3.02.AB 1020 Vienna
Austria		Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
Sentry Software Canada Inc.
129 Spadina Ave, 7th Floor
Toronto, ON M5V 2L3
Canada		Provides parts of the Service and related technical support
Sentry Software Netherlands B.V.
Schiphol Boulevard 359
WTC Schiphol Airport, D-Tower
11th floor
1118BJ Schiphol
Netherlands
Provides parts of the Service and related technical support