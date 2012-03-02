QUIT BUGGIN’

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Get started in minutes
Five lines of code. That's it. No complex setup, no performance hits, no waiting around.
See -- it's really just one command.
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs
Get started with just one line of code:
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i angular
Just run this command to sign up for and install Sentry.
brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i android
Signup and install Sentry with just one line of code:
brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i ios
Sign-up and install Sentry with just one line of code:
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i flutter
Install Sentry with one line of code:
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i reactNative
Add the Sentry dependency to your .NET MAUI application:
dotnet add package Sentry.Maui -v 5.11.1
Grab the Sentry Python SDK:
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
Configure your DSN:
import sentry_sdk
sentry_sdk.init(
"https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
# Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
# of transactions for Tracing.
# We recommend adjusting this value in production.
enable_tracing=True,
traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)
Grab the Sentry Node SDK:
npm install @sentry/node
Configure your SDK:
const Sentry = require('@sentry/node');
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Grab the Sentry React SDK:
npm install @sentry/react
We recommend putting the Sentry initialization code into its own file and including that file as the first import in your application entry point as shown in the example below:
import { useEffect } from "react";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react";
Sentry.init({
dsn: "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0",
integrations: [
],
// Set `tracePropagationTargets` to control for which URLs trace propagation should be enabled
tracePropagationTargets: [/^\//, /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});
Include the Sentry initialization file as the first import statement:
// Sentry initialization should be imported first!
import "./instrument";
import App from "./App";
import { createRoot } from "react-dom/client";
const container = document.getElementById(“app”);
const root = createRoot(container);
root.render(<App />);
Install the NuGet package to add the Sentry dependency:
dotnet add package Sentry
Initialize the SDK as early as possible, like in the
Main method in
Program.cs/Program.fs:
using (SentrySdk.Init(o => {
// Tells which project in Sentry to send events to:
o.Dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>";
// When configuring for the first time, to see what the SDK is doing:
o.Debug = true;
// Set TracesSampleRate to 1.0 to capture 100% of transactions for Tracing.
// We recommend adjusting this value in production.
o.TracesSampleRate = 1.0; }))
{
// App code goes here - Disposing will flush events out
}
Grab the Sentry Go SDK:
go get "github.com/getsentry/sentry-go"
Configuration should happen as early as possible in your application's lifecycle:
package main
import (
"log"
"time"
"github.com/getsentry/sentry-go"
)
func main() {
err := sentry.Init(sentry.ClientOptions{
Dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
EnableTracing: true,
// Specify a fixed sample rate:
// We recommend adjusting this value in production
TracesSampleRate: 1.0,
// Or provide a custom sample rate:
TracesSampler: sentry.TracesSampler(func(ctx sentry.SamplingContext) float64 {
// As an example, this does not send some
// transactions to Sentry based on their name.
if ctx.Span.Name == "GET /health" {
return 0.0
}
return 1.0
}),
})
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("sentry.Init: %s", err)
}
// Flush buffered events before the program terminates.
// Set the timeout to the maximum duration the program can afford to wait.
defer sentry.Flush(2 * time.Second)
}
To integrate Sentry into your Xcode project, specify it in your
Podfile, then run
pod install:
platform :ios, '9.0'
use_frameworks! # This is important
target 'YourApp' do
pod 'Sentry', :git => 'https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cocoa.git', :tag => '<VERSION>'
end
Initialize the SDK as soon as possible in your application lifecycle, such as in your AppDelegate
application:didFinishLaunchingWithOptions method:
import Sentry // Make sure you import Sentry
func application(_ application: UIApplication,
didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool {
SentrySDK.start { options in
options.dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>"
options.debug = true // Enabled debug when first installing is always helpful
// Example uniform sample rate: capture 100% of transactions for Tracing
options.tracesSampleRate = 1.0
}
return true
}
Add the
sentry-ruby gem to your
Gemfile:
gem "sentry-ruby"
Configure your DSN:
Sentry.init do |config|
config.dsn = 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>'
# Set a uniform sample rate between 0.0 and 1.0
# We recommend adjusting the value in production:
config.traces_sample_rate = 1.0
# or control sampling dynamically
config.traces_sampler = lambda do |sampling_context|
# sampling_context[:transaction_context] contains the information about the transaction
# sampling_context[:parent_sampled] contains the transaction's parent's sample decision
true # return value can be a boolean or a float between 0.0 and 1.0
end
end
Install the
sentry/sentry package with Composer:
composer require sentry/sentry
To capture all errors, even the one during the startup of your application, you should initialize the Sentry PHP SDK as soon as possible.
\Sentry\init(['dsn' => 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>',
// Specify a fixed sample rate:
'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2,
// Or provide a custom sampler:
'traces_sampler' => function (SentryTracingSamplingContext $context): float {
// return a number between 0 and 1
}, ]);
Install the
sentry/sentry-laravel package with Composer:
composer require sentry/sentry-laravel
Add Sentry reporting to
bootstrap/app.php:
<?php
use Illuminate\Foundation\Application;
use Illuminate\Foundation\Configuration\Exceptions;
use Illuminate\Foundation\Configuration\Middleware;
use Sentry\Laravel\Integration;
return Application::configure(basePath: dirname(__DIR__))
->withRouting(
web: __DIR__.'/../routes/web.php',
commands: __DIR__.'/../routes/console.php',
health: '/up',
)
->withMiddleware(function (Middleware $middleware) {
//
})
->withExceptions(function (Exceptions $exceptions) {
Integration::handles($exceptions);
})->create();
Enable Sentry Tracing in
config/sentry.php:
// Specify a fixed sample rate:
'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2,
// Or provide a custom sampler:
'traces_sampler' => function (SentryTracingSamplingContext $context): float {
// return a number between 0 and 1
},
Run this
Artisan command to configure the Sentry DSN:
php artisan sentry:publish --dsn=<paste-your-DSN-here>
Add the Sentry dependency:
dotnet add package Sentry.AspNetCore
Configure Sentry in
appsettings.json.
"Sentry": {
"Dsn": "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0",
"Debug": true,
},
Then add the SDK by simply calling
UseSentry:
public static IHostBuilder CreateHostBuilder(string[] args) =>
Host.CreateDefaultBuilder(args)
.ConfigureWebHostDefaults(webBuilder =>
{
// Add the following line:
webBuilder.UseSentry();
});
Grab the Sentry Java SDK:
<dependency>
<groupId>io.sentry</groupId>
<artifactId>sentry-spring-boot-starter</artifactId>
<version><VERSION></version>
</dependency>
Configure your DSN in
application.properties:
sentry.dsn=https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>
# Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
# of transactions for performance monitoring.
# We recommend adjusting this value in production.
sentry.traces-sample-rate=1.0
Grab the Sentry Vue SDK:
npm install @sentry/vue
Configure your DSN:
import { createApp } from "vue";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/vue";
const app = createApp({
// ...
});
Sentry.init({
app,
dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>"",
// This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended),
// but is not necessary for purely manual usage
// If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
// * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
// * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],
// We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler
// for finer control
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
// Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https://yourserver.io/api/],
});
app.mount("#app");
To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Solid entry point index.jsx before you render your Solid app:
// index.jsx / index.tsx
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/solid";
import { useBeforeLeave, useLocation } from "@solidjs/router";
import { render } from "solid-js/web";
import App from "./app";
// Initialize the Sentry SDK here
Sentry.init({
dsn: "__DSN__",
integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],
// Performance Monitoring
tracesSampleRate: 1.0, // Capture 100% of the transactions
// Set 'tracePropagationTargets' to control for which URLs trace propagation should be enabled
tracePropagationTargets: ["localhost", /^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api/],
});
const app = document.getElementById("app");
if (!app) throw new Error("No #app element found in the DOM.");
render(() => <App />, app)
To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Svelte entry point main.js before you bootstrap your Svelte app:
// main.js / main.ts
import App from "./App.svelte";
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/svelte";
import { BrowserTracing } from "@sentry/tracing";
// Initialize the Sentry SDK here
Sentry.init({
dsn: "__DSN__",
release: "my-project-name@2.3.12",
integrations: [new BrowserTracing()],
// This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended),
// but is not necessary for purely manual usage
// If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
// * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
// * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],
// We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler
// for finer control
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
// Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https://yourserver.io/api/],
});
// Then bootstrap your Svelte app
const app = new App({
target: document.getElementById("app"),
});
export default app;
Just run this command to install and register Sentry's Astro integration.
npx astro add @sentry/astro
And add your DSN and project config to your
astro.config.mjs file:
import { defineConfig } from "astro/config";
import sentry from "@sentry/astro";
export default defineConfig({
integrations: [
sentry({
dsn: "__DSN__",
sourceMapsUploadOptions: {
project: "your-project-slug",
authToken: process.env.SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN,
},
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
}),
],
});
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK:
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/<VERSION>/bundle.min.js"></script>
Configure your DSN:
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>',
// This enables automatic instrumentation (highly recommended),
// but is not necessary for purely manual usage
// If you only want to use custom instrumentation:
// * Remove the BrowserTracing integration
// * add Sentry.addTracingExtensions() above your Sentry.init() call
integrations: [Sentry.browserTracingIntegration()],
// We recommend adjusting this value in production, or using tracesSampler
// for finer control
tracesSampleRate: 1.0,
// Set tracePropagationTargets to control for which URLs distributed tracing should be enabled
tracePropagationTargets: ['localhost', /^https://yourserver.io/api/],
});
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