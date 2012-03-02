QUIT BUGGIN’

Five lines of code. That's it. No complex setup, no performance hits, no waiting around.

Next.js Angular Android iOS Flutter React Native .NET MAUI Python Node.js React .NET Go Swift Ruby PHP Laravel ASP.NET Core Spring Boot Vue Solid Svelte Astro JavaScript

See -- it's really just one command. Copied! Click to Copy npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs

Get started with just one line of code: Copied! Click to Copy npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i angular

Just run this command to sign up for and install Sentry. Copied! Click to Copy brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i android

Signup and install Sentry with just one line of code: Copied! Click to Copy brew install getsentry/tools/sentry-wizard && sentry-wizard -i ios

Sign-up and install Sentry with just one line of code: Copied! Click to Copy npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i flutter

Install Sentry with one line of code: Copied! Click to Copy npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i reactNative

Add the Sentry dependency to your .NET MAUI application: Copied! Click to Copy dotnet add package Sentry.Maui -v 5.11 .1

Grab the Sentry Python SDK: Copied! Click to Copy pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk Configure your DSN: Copied! Click to Copy import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk . init ( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" , enable_tracing = True , traces_sample_rate = 1.0 , )

Grab the Sentry Node SDK: Copied! Click to Copy npm install @sentry/node Configure your SDK: Copied! Click to Copy const Sentry = require ( '@sentry/node' ) ; Sentry . init ( { dsn : 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' } ) ;

Grab the Sentry React SDK: Copied! Click to Copy npm install @sentry/react We recommend putting the Sentry initialization code into its own file and including that file as the first import in your application entry point as shown in the example below: Copied! Click to Copy import { useEffect } from "react" ; import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react" ; Sentry . init ( { dsn : "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0" , integrations : [ ] , tracePropagationTargets : [ / ^\/ / , / ^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api / ] , } ) ; Include the Sentry initialization file as the first import statement: Copied! Click to Copy import "./instrument" ; import App from "./App" ; import { createRoot } from "react-dom/client" ; const container = document . getElementById ( “app” ) ; const root = createRoot ( container ) ; root . render ( < App /> ) ;

Install the NuGet package to add the Sentry dependency: Copied! Click to Copy dotnet add package Sentry Initialize the SDK as early as possible, like in the Main method in Program.cs/Program.fs : Copied! Click to Copy using ( SentrySdk . Init ( o => { o . Dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" ; o . Debug = true ; o . TracesSampleRate = 1.0 ; } ) ) { }

Grab the Sentry Go SDK: Copied! Click to Copy go get "github.com/getsentry/sentry-go" Configuration should happen as early as possible in your application's lifecycle: Copied! Click to Copy package main import ( "log" "time" "github.com/getsentry/sentry-go" ) func main ( ) { err := sentry . Init ( sentry . ClientOptions { Dsn : "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" , EnableTracing : true , TracesSampleRate : 1.0 , TracesSampler : sentry . TracesSampler ( func ( ctx sentry . SamplingContext ) float64 { if ctx . Span . Name == "GET /health" { return 0.0 } return 1.0 } ) , } ) if err != nil { log . Fatalf ( "sentry.Init: %s" , err ) } defer sentry . Flush ( 2 * time . Second ) }

To integrate Sentry into your Xcode project, specify it in your Podfile , then run pod install : Copied! Click to Copy platform : ios , ' 9.0 ' use_frameworks ! # This is important target ' YourApp ' do pod ' Sentry ' , : git => 'https : // github . com / getsentry / sentry - cocoa . git' , : tag => ' < VERSION > ' end Initialize the SDK as soon as possible in your application lifecycle, such as in your AppDelegate application:didFinishLaunchingWithOptions method: Copied! Click to Copy import Sentry func application ( _ application : UIApplication , didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions : [ UIApplication . LaunchOptionsKey : Any ] ? ) -> Bool { SentrySDK . start { options in options . dsn = "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" options . debug = true options . tracesSampleRate = 1.0 } return true }

Add the sentry-ruby gem to your Gemfile : Copied! Click to Copy gem "sentry-ruby" Configure your DSN: Copied! Click to Copy Sentry . init do | config | config . dsn = 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' config . traces_sample_rate = 1.0 config . traces_sampler = lambda do | sampling_context | true end end

Install the sentry/sentry package with Composer: Copied! Click to Copy composer require sentry/sentry To capture all errors, even the one during the startup of your application, you should initialize the Sentry PHP SDK as soon as possible. Copied! Click to Copy \ Sentry \ init ( [ 'dsn' => 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' , 'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2 , 'traces_sampler' => function ( SentryTracingSamplingContext $context ) : float { } , ] ) ;

Install the sentry/sentry-laravel package with Composer: Copied! Click to Copy composer require sentry/sentry-laravel Add Sentry reporting to bootstrap/app.php : Copied! Click to Copy <?php use Illuminate \ Foundation \ Application ; use Illuminate \ Foundation \ Configuration \ Exceptions ; use Illuminate \ Foundation \ Configuration \ Middleware ; use Sentry \ Laravel \ Integration ; return Application :: configure ( basePath : dirname ( __DIR__ ) ) -> withRouting ( web : __DIR__ . '/../routes/web.php' , commands : __DIR__ . '/../routes/console.php' , health : '/up' , ) -> withMiddleware ( function ( Middleware $middleware ) { } ) -> withExceptions ( function ( Exceptions $exceptions ) { Integration :: handles ( $exceptions ) ; } ) -> create ( ) ; Enable Sentry Tracing in config/sentry.php : Copied! Click to Copy 'traces_sample_rate' => 0.2 , 'traces_sampler' => function ( SentryTracingSamplingContext $context ) : float { } , Run this Artisan command to configure the Sentry DSN: Copied! Click to Copy php artisan sentry:publish --dsn = < paste-your-DSN-here >

Add the Sentry dependency: Copied! Click to Copy dotnet add package Sentry.AspNetCore Configure Sentry in appsettings.json . Copied! Click to Copy "Sentry" : { "Dsn" : "https://examplePublicKey@o0.ingest.sentry.io/0" , "Debug" : true , } , Then add the SDK by simply calling UseSentry : Copied! Click to Copy public static IHostBuilder CreateHostBuilder ( string [ ] args ) => Host . CreateDefaultBuilder ( args ) . ConfigureWebHostDefaults ( webBuilder => { webBuilder . UseSentry ( ) ; } ) ;

Grab the Sentry Java SDK: Copied! Click to Copy < dependency > < groupId > io.sentry </ groupId > < artifactId > sentry-spring-boot-starter </ artifactId > < version > < VERSION > </ version > </ dependency > Configure your DSN in application.properties : Copied! Click to Copy sentry . dsn = https : / / < key > @sentry.io / < project > # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100 % # of transactions for performance monitoring . # We recommend adjusting this value in production . sentry . traces - sample - rate = 1.0

Grab the Sentry Vue SDK: Copied! Click to Copy npm install @sentry/vue Configure your DSN: Copied! Click to Copy import { createApp } from "vue" ; import * as Sentry from "@sentry/vue" ; const app = createApp ( { } ) ; Sentry . init ( { app , dsn : "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" " , integrations : [ Sentry . browserTracingIntegration ( ) ] , tracesSampleRate : 1.0 , tracePropagationTargets : [ 'localhost' , / ^ https : / / yourserver . io / api / ] , } ) ; app . mount ( "#app" ) ;

To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Solid entry point index.jsx before you render your Solid app: Copied! Click to Copy import * as Sentry from "@sentry/solid" ; import { useBeforeLeave , useLocation } from "@solidjs/router" ; import { render } from "solid-js/web" ; import App from "./app" ; Sentry . init ( { dsn : "__DSN__" , integrations : [ Sentry . browserTracingIntegration ( ) ] , tracesSampleRate : 1.0 , tracePropagationTargets : [ "localhost" , / ^https:\/\/yourserver\.io\/api / ] , } ) ; const app = document . getElementById ( "app" ) ; if ( ! app ) throw new Error ( "No #app element found in the DOM." ) ; render ( ( ) => < App /> , app )

To use the SDK, initialize Sentry in your Svelte entry point main.js before you bootstrap your Svelte app: Copied! Click to Copy import App from "./App.svelte" ; import * as Sentry from "@sentry/svelte" ; import { BrowserTracing } from "@sentry/tracing" ; Sentry . init ( { dsn : "__DSN__" , release : "my-project-name@2.3.12" , integrations : [ new BrowserTracing ( ) ] , integrations : [ Sentry . browserTracingIntegration ( ) ] , tracesSampleRate : 1.0 , tracePropagationTargets : [ 'localhost' , / ^ https : / / yourserver . io / api / ] , } ) ; const app = new App ( { target : document . getElementById ( "app" ) , } ) ; export default app ;

Just run this command to install and register Sentry's Astro integration. Copied! Click to Copy npx astro add @sentry/astro And add your DSN and project config to your astro.config.mjs file: Copied! Click to Copy import { defineConfig } from "astro/config" ; import sentry from "@sentry/astro" ; export default defineConfig ( { integrations : [ sentry ( { dsn : "__DSN__" , sourceMapsUploadOptions : { project : "your-project-slug" , authToken : process . env . SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN , } , tracesSampleRate : 1.0 , } ) , ] , } ) ;