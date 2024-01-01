Jira + Sentry Integration

Sync issues between Jira and Sentry

Sync comments, assignees and status updates for issues in Sentry to Jira, to minimize duplication. When you delegate an issue to an assignee or update a status on Jira, the updates will also populate in Sentry. When you resolve an issue in Sentry, it will automatically update in Jira.

Note: Two way sync is available for everyone on the Team plan and above

Get the plugin