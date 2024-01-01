Jira + Sentry Integration

Define Issue Alerts based on issue impact, tags, or several other conditions and automatically create Jira tickets in the project and backlog of the team that can fix the problem.
Sync comments, assignees and status updates for issues in Sentry to Jira, to minimize duplication. When you delegate an issue to an assignee or update a status on Jira, the updates will also populate in Sentry. When you resolve an issue in Sentry, it will automatically update in Jira.
Note: Two way sync is available for everyone on the Team plan and aboveGet the plugin
Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.