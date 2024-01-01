Jira + Sentry Integration

Connect errors from Sentry with your Jira issues.

Automatically Create Jira Tickets

Define Issue Alerts based on issue impact, tags, or several other conditions and automatically create Jira tickets in the project and backlog of the team that can fix the problem.

Sync issues between Jira and Sentry

Sync comments, assignees and status updates for issues in Sentry to Jira, to minimize duplication. When you delegate an issue to an assignee or update a status on Jira, the updates will also populate in Sentry. When you resolve an issue in Sentry, it will automatically update in Jira.

Note: Two way sync is available for everyone on the Team plan and above

