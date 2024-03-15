How to get the values from the GET parameters in JavaScript
The Problem
You have a URL with GET parameters, which are known as query string parameters. For example, your query string may have a type, page, and sort parameter:
https://www.example.com/store?type=sale&sort=price_descending&page=43
The query string part of the URL starts with a ”?” character. Each parameter is separated by a ”&” character. How do you get these query parameter values using JavaScript?
The Solution
You can get the query string parameters in the browser using JavaScript and Web APIs. You can also get query string parameters on the backend using Node.js.
Getting URL Query Parameters in the Browser
You can use the
URLSearchParams interface Web API to work with URL query strings. The
URLSearchParams() constructor takes in a query string as an argument and returns a
URLSearchParams object that has methods to work with query strings. You can use the
window.location.search property to access the query string of the current page and pass it as an argument to the
URLSearchParams() constructor:
const searchParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
To check if a query parameter exists you can use the
has() method, which returns a boolean indicating if a parameter exists:
console.log(searchParams.has("sort")); // true
You can get the value of the query parameter using the
get() method:
console.log(searchParams.get("sort")); // price_descending
The
get() method returns the first value found for the given query parameter. So if there is a duplicate query parameter, only the value of the first one will be returned. You can use the
getAll() method to return all values for a given query parameter.
You can loop through query parameters using various methods such as
for...of:
for (const param of searchParams) {
console.log(param);
}
Using the example URL above,
https://www.example.com/store?type=sale&sort=price_descending&page=43, this loop will return the following arrays with the keys and values of the parameters:
["type", "sale"]
["sort", "price_descending"]
["page", "43"]
You can also use the following methods to loop through the query parameters:
One thing to note is that the
URLSearchParams() constructor interprets plus signs (”+”) as spaces, which can be an issue in certain cases. You can avoid this issue by encoding the URL string using the
encodeURIComponent() function. This will change the ”+” character to the UTF-8 encoding of the character, which is
%2B.
Getting URL Query Parameters Using Node.js
If you are using Express.js, which is a popular web framework for Node.js, you can use the
req.query object to get query strings:
app.get("/", (req, res) => {
console.log(req.query);
});
If there are no query string parameters,
req.query will return an empty object. If there are query parameters, an object containing each parameter and its value will be returned:
app.get("/", (req, res) => {
console.log(req.query); // { type: "sale ", sort: "price_descending ", page: "43" }
});
You can use a
for...in loop to loop through the query parameters object to get the query parameter values:
for (const key in req.query) {
console.log(key, req.query[key]);
}
Using the example URL
https://www.example.com/store?type=sale&sort=price_descending&page=43, this loop will log the following strings:
type sale
sort price_descending
page 43
Other methods can also be used to loop through the query parameters object:
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