Answers by Sentry

Naming variables in JavaScript

David Y.

The problem

How should I name the variables in my JavaScript code?

The solution

  • Variable names must start with a letter, an underscore (_) or a dollar sign ($).
  • Variable names cannot contain spaces.
  • Variables cannot be the same as reserved keywords such as if or const.
  • By convention, JavaScript variable names are written in camelCase.
  • Variables should be given descriptive names that indicate their content and usage (e.g. sellingPrice and costPrice rather than x and y).
  • As JavaScript variables do not have set types, it can be useful to include an indication of the type in the name (e.g. orderNumber is obviously a numeric ID, whereas order could be an object, a string or anything else).

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK

<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
  1. Configure your DSN
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.