Fix Performance Bottlenecks
Understand your Distributed Systems
Prioritize Issues Based on User Impact

Catch and Resolve Performance Bottlenecks Faster

Pinpoint Slow Database Queries and API Calls

Slow database queries and unresponsive APIs can make or break your app’s performance. Instead of manually combing through logs or trying to reproduce the issue, Sentry helps you jump straight to the source of the problem with detailed trace views and code-level context.

  • Skip the log slog: Instead of searching through endless logs or EXPLAIN outputs, Sentry automatically links logs to the specific issues causing performance drops

  • Get direct code insights: Track down problematic SQL queries and API calls, and instantly connect them to the exact line of code causing the issue.

  • Trace performance issues: Use at-a-glance waterfall views to spot slow services, endpoints, and database call

Learn about Queries
Debug UI Lag and Slow-Loading Pages

UI performance issues, like slow component rendering or lagging client-side JavaScript, can negatively impact user experience. Sentry helps you trace these problems back to their root causes, whether they’re tied to slow API responses or inefficient frontend code.

  • Optimize user interactions: Trace slow component rendering or sluggish page load times back to API performance issues or client-side bottlenecks.

  • See every slowdown: Quickly identify issues like poor API calls and slow database queries to improve page load speeds.

Learn about Tracing

Understand Your Microservices and Distributed Systems

Debugging microservices can be challenging when services depend on each other. Distributed tracing allows you to track a request as it moves through your system, helping you spot where latency or errors are introduced.

  • Trace Every Request: Follow the path of a request across multiple services to find exactly where delays or errors occur.

  • Isolate the Real Issue: Track down the root cause of performance issues by identifying which service or call is responsible, whether it's upstream or downstream.

See the Tutorial
Debugging with Full Context

When dealing with distributed systems, understanding the full context is essential to troubleshooting. Access detailed traces that show not just where errors happen, but also the surrounding conditions that led to them.

  • Quickly pinpoint the problem: Use trace data, error context, and related dependencies to understand what went wrong faster.

  • Stop guessing: By connecting errors to relevant commits and services, you can focus on resolving the issue rather than chasing down isolated symptoms.

Learn about Tracing

Prioritize Issues Based on User Impact

Identify What’s Bothering Your Users

Not all errors are created equal. Sentry helps you identify and prioritize issues based on real user impact, ensuring you focus on what matters most.

  • Less noise: Get automatically notified when critical issues affect a large number of users, so your team can prioritize fixes.

  • Monitor what matters to you: Create custom metrics for your app and monitor performance indicators specific to your needs.

Learn about span metrics
Catch Performance Issues Before They Affect Users

Sentry helps you proactively monitor app health, so you can catch issues like slow page loads or unresponsive features before they lead to user frustration.

  • Real-world data: Use production data to identify performance issues affecting user experience, like slow app starts or unresponsive UI elements.

  • User-centric alerts: Get notified about real issues affecting users—whether it’s a slow load time or a broken API call—so you can act fast.

Alerts Docs

Traditional APM

Tools are designed for dashboards, not developers.

Metrics, errors, and logs are disconnected.

High volume of alerts with limited context.

Identifies slow endpoints but lacks root cause details.

Issues often identified by end users

APM with Sentry

Purpose-built for developers with clear, actionable insights.

Errors, traces, and performance are unified with code context.

Alerts prioritize user impact and business-critical flows.

Traces connect directly to the specific query, function, or commit.

Real-time monitoring detects regressions before release.

"If our app is slow, users won’t wait—they’ll just leave. Using Sentry to debug and monitor performance is a key factor to our success in keeping users in our app and engaged."
Flo Health
Sentry helped Flo Health achieve
50%

faster key transactions

99.9%+

crash-free sessions across millions

50+

backend deploys/day without losing visibility

read more

More APM resources

Debugging Microservices & Distributed Systems

Debugging Microservices & Distributed Systems

From payment processing to notifications, microservices are used now more than ever. Learn more about debugging microservices & distributed systems he...

Fix It

Get started with the only application monitoring platform that empowers developers to fix application problems without compromising on velocity.

