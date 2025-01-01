Directly connect bottlenecks to the specific errors, transactions, and down-to-the-code-level details causing the issue. With Sentry's APM you can quickly pinpoint the real user impact, fix issues faster, and spend more time building.
Slow database queries and unresponsive APIs can make or break your app’s performance. Instead of manually combing through logs or trying to reproduce the issue, Sentry helps you jump straight to the source of the problem with detailed trace views and code-level context.
Skip the log slog: Instead of searching through endless logs or EXPLAIN outputs, Sentry automatically links logs to the specific issues causing performance drops
Get direct code insights: Track down problematic SQL queries and API calls, and instantly connect them to the exact line of code causing the issue.
Trace performance issues: Use at-a-glance waterfall views to spot slow services, endpoints, and database call
UI performance issues, like slow component rendering or lagging client-side JavaScript, can negatively impact user experience. Sentry helps you trace these problems back to their root causes, whether they’re tied to slow API responses or inefficient frontend code.
Optimize user interactions: Trace slow component rendering or sluggish page load times back to API performance issues or client-side bottlenecks.
See every slowdown: Quickly identify issues like poor API calls and slow database queries to improve page load speeds.
Debugging microservices can be challenging when services depend on each other. Distributed tracing allows you to track a request as it moves through your system, helping you spot where latency or errors are introduced.
Trace Every Request: Follow the path of a request across multiple services to find exactly where delays or errors occur.
Isolate the Real Issue: Track down the root cause of performance issues by identifying which service or call is responsible, whether it's upstream or downstream.
When dealing with distributed systems, understanding the full context is essential to troubleshooting. Access detailed traces that show not just where errors happen, but also the surrounding conditions that led to them.
Quickly pinpoint the problem: Use trace data, error context, and related dependencies to understand what went wrong faster.
Stop guessing: By connecting errors to relevant commits and services, you can focus on resolving the issue rather than chasing down isolated symptoms.
Not all errors are created equal. Sentry helps you identify and prioritize issues based on real user impact, ensuring you focus on what matters most.
Less noise: Get automatically notified when critical issues affect a large number of users, so your team can prioritize fixes.
Monitor what matters to you: Create custom metrics for your app and monitor performance indicators specific to your needs.
Sentry helps you proactively monitor app health, so you can catch issues like slow page loads or unresponsive features before they lead to user frustration.
Real-world data: Use production data to identify performance issues affecting user experience, like slow app starts or unresponsive UI elements.
User-centric alerts: Get notified about real issues affecting users—whether it’s a slow load time or a broken API call—so you can act fast.
Traditional APM
Tools are designed for dashboards, not developers.
Metrics, errors, and logs are disconnected.
High volume of alerts with limited context.
Identifies slow endpoints but lacks root cause details.
Issues often identified by end users
APM with Sentry
Purpose-built for developers with clear, actionable insights.
Errors, traces, and performance are unified with code context.
Alerts prioritize user impact and business-critical flows.
Traces connect directly to the specific query, function, or commit.
Real-time monitoring detects regressions before release.
