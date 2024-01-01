Going beyond crashes: Mobile app performance monitoring best practices

Solving crashes and ensuring the stability of your mobile app is essential, but it isn’t enough to attract and retain users. You need to also deliver reliable, seamless experiences, free from frozen frames, a lag in start time, or slow rendering.

We are here to help. Join our live session for a breakdown of mobile app performance monitoring best practices to help you and your team spend less time fixing and more time building.

In this 45 minute session, we will cover:

Key performance metrics to monitor and improve

Tips to find and fix root causes fast

How to get the most out of the Sentry platform, including Profiling, Distributed Tracing, and Session Replay

The session will also include an end-to-end Sentry demo and live Q&A.