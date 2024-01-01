See the untested code causing errors - or whether it’s partially or fully covered - directly in your stack trace, so you can avoid similar errors from happening in the future.
Codecov is the all-in-one code coverage reporting solution for any any language, CI tool, test suite and code host - giving developers the context needed to deploy reliable code with confidence.Get Covered
Get actionable coverage insights directly in your Pull Requests and use Status Checks to set customizable quality gates and let your CI process do the rest.Get Coverage Insights
Aggregate coverage reporting, see changes over time, and get cross-repo analytics so you have visibility across all your services.Improve Visibility
Create custom statuses and group coverage in your repo without modifying your test setup using Flags and Components.Learn More
Run only the tests you need on a PR by PR basis automatically with Carryforward Flags and no additional steps added to your workflow.Test Efficiently
There is a direct correlation between poor test coverage and incidents.
Code coverage is a testing technique that informs what code is tested and what is not tested. It is often represented as a percentage of the number of lines of code that are tested versus the entire codebase. Without building these tests and having proper test coverage, it's easy to miss preventable bugs before shipping to production which impacts the user experience and can have your developers scrambling to finding fixes.
With code coverage solutions like Codecov, you can get a holistic view of your code coverage so you can do things like understand what code is covered, when there are drops in code coverage, and can provide blocking status checks on PRs to prevent merging code that has not been well-tested so you and your team can build more reliable and secure code.
To learn more, check out Codecov's free ebook.
You must be on a Sentry Team or Business plan - check your Sentry plan subscription here. Additionally, make sure you have Sentry’s GitHub integration installed and Code Mappings configured. This will help Sentry determine which source code files to fetch for coverage information.
You must have be an existing Codecov customer. If you’re not, getting started with Codecov takes a few minutes and you can try it for free for 14 days. Sign up here.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.