There is a direct correlation between poor test coverage and incidents.

Code coverage is a testing technique that informs what code is tested and what is not tested. It is often represented as a percentage of the number of lines of code that are tested versus the entire codebase. Without building these tests and having proper test coverage, it's easy to miss preventable bugs before shipping to production which impacts the user experience and can have your developers scrambling to finding fixes.

With code coverage solutions like Codecov, you can get a holistic view of your code coverage so you can do things like understand what code is covered, when there are drops in code coverage, and can provide blocking status checks on PRs to prevent merging code that has not been well-tested so you and your team can build more reliable and secure code.

To learn more, check out Codecov's free ebook.