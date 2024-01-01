Avoid Regressions with Codecov by Sentry

See the untested code causing errors - or whether it’s partially or fully covered - directly in your stack trace, so you can avoid similar errors from happening in the future.

Code Coverage Where You Need It

Codecov is the all-in-one code coverage reporting solution for any any language, CI tool, test suite and code host - giving developers the context needed to deploy reliable code with confidence.

Reliable Code, Happy Devs.


Reduce the Guesswork Without Leaving Your Workflow

Get actionable coverage insights directly in your Pull Requests and use Status Checks to set customizable quality gates and let your CI process do the rest.

See ALL of Your Coverage in One Place

Aggregate coverage reporting, see changes over time, and get cross-repo analytics so you have visibility across all your services.

Separate Your Testing Concerns

Create custom statuses and group coverage in your repo without modifying your test setup using Flags and Components.

Spend Less Time Running Tests

Run only the tests you need on a PR by PR basis automatically with Carryforward Flags and no additional steps added to your workflow.

“Codecov unifies coverage data in one place and visualizes the data very well. It also provides the API to query the data for analytics purposes. For our usage, it provides the feedback on pull requests directly and nicely improves the developer experience to shorten the feedback loop so that they can fix their issues more quickly. ”

Jun Li
Staff Software Engineer, Lyft
Code Coverage For Any Tech Stack

Codecov provides highly integrated tools for developers and engineering leaders to gain actionable visibility into their code coverage.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Flutter
  • Elixir
  • Go
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Kotlin
  • Native
  • NodeJS
  • Pearl
  • PHP
  • Python
  • React
  • Ruby
  • Rust
  • Scala
  • Unity

    • FAQs

    There is a direct correlation between poor test coverage and incidents.

    Code coverage is a testing technique that informs what code is tested and what is not tested. It is often represented as a percentage of the number of lines of code that are tested versus the entire codebase. Without building these tests and having proper test coverage, it's easy to miss preventable bugs before shipping to production which impacts the user experience and can have your developers scrambling to finding fixes.

    With code coverage solutions like Codecov, you can get a holistic view of your code coverage so you can do things like understand what code is covered, when there are drops in code coverage, and can provide blocking status checks on PRs to prevent merging code that has not been well-tested so you and your team can build more reliable and secure code.

    To learn more, check out Codecov's free ebook.

    Sentry Requirements

    You must be on a Sentry Team or Business plan - check your Sentry plan subscription here. Additionally, make sure you have Sentry’s GitHub integration installed and Code Mappings configured. This will help Sentry determine which source code files to fetch for coverage information.

    Codecov Requirements

    You must have be an existing Codecov customer. If you’re not, getting started with Codecov takes a few minutes and you can try it for free for 14 days. Sign up here.

