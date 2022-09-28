CEO, Vercel
he/him
Staff Software Engineering Manager, GitHub
she/her
Open Source Maintainer
he/him
CEO & Co-Founder, Netlify
he/him
Senior Full-Stack Engineer, Reddit
she/they
CEO, Prodvana
he/him
Platform Engineer, fly.io
she/her
Tech Lead, Cloudflare
he/him
Co-Founder and CTO, Convex
he/him
Frontend Architect, Stitch Fix
he/him
Senior Director, Engineering, VMWare
he/him
CTO, Codecov
he/him
CTO & Co-Founder, Sentry
he/him
Director of DevRel, Sentry
she/they
VP of Product Management, Sentry
he/him
Director of Engineering, Profiling, Sentry
he/him
Senior Software Engineer, Sentry
he/him
Product Manager, Performance, Sentry
he/him
Staff Software Engineer, Sentry
he/him
Product Manager, Sentry
she/her
|Time (PST)
|Topic
|Speakers
|8:30 - 9:00 am
|Registration & light breakfast
|9:00 - 9:45 am
Welcome
Keynote: Sentry Can't Fix This
Before we can improve our developer experience, we need to revisit what it was like in “simpler” times. David Cramer kicks off DEX with a look back to the era of Blink-182, POGS, and most importantly, PHP. You’ll then hear the not-so-secret focus that David has had while improving the developer experience with Sentry.
Sarah Guthals, Sentry
David Cramer, Sentry
|9:45 - 10:10 am
|Unleashing Great Ideas
Get to that Eureka moment faster – whether it’s solving your next work task or bootstrapping the next Unicorn. We’ll discuss the blockers to innovation and practical tools to help you succeed in a productivity obsessed world.
|April Leonard, GitHub
|10:10 - 10:25 am
|Break
|10:25 - 11:25 am
WTF: Web, Tools & Frameworks [Panel]
Our developer experience is heavily influenced by our ecosystem. Join Ben, Divya, Mathias, and Eli as they dive into the complexities of building through the constantly changing ecosystems.
Ben Ilegbodu, StitchFix
Divya S, Fly.io
Mathias Biilmann, Netlify
Eli Hooten, Codecov
|11:25 - 11:50 am
|Configuration Drift and Dependency Management
Hear about an actual service incident that hugely impacted the VMWare Marketplace, and how Arun quickly determined the root cause, learned impactful lessons and implemented actions to reduce the risk from happening again.
|Arun Goel, VMWare
|11:50 am - 12:00 pm
What's New with Sentry
Join Ian for a quick overview of some of Sentry's newest features. During lunch you can visit our Sentry Office Hours for more details, or join us over lunch for a deep dive into exciting updates to improve your experience as a developer.
|Ian Withrow, Sentry
|12:00 - 2:00 pm
Lunch & Sort the Madness
Enjoy lunch, conversations, and light-weight activities centered around exploring the madness we face daily.
|1:00 - 1:45 pm
Sentry Sneak Peeks (optional)
Join us back at the main stage to learn more about upcoming Sentry features.
Indragie Karunaratne, Sentry
Albert Lam, Sentry
Ryan Albrecht, Sentry
Alexandra Cota, Sentry
|1:45 - 2:00 pm
|Break
|2:00 - 2:25 pm
Stepping Stones Not Milestones
No engineering leader is capable of sitting down and charting a straight-line path to success on a complex project. Real engineering is an iterative process of delivering incremental value while illuminating unknown unknowns. The solution to executing on complex projects without over-engineering, over-resourcing, over-designing and overly risk-taking is usually re-scoping the project into a carefully formulated set of stepping stones.
|James Cowling, Convex
|2:25 - 3:25 pm
$#@! Happens [Panel]
With an imperfect ecosystem driven by imperfect humans, $#@! happens. Join Jordan, Andrew, Jewel, and Sachin as they recount stories of epic fails, incredible saves, and how to lead engineering teams through it all.
Jordan Harband, OSS Maintainer
Andrew Fong, Prodvana
Jewel Darger-Sacher, Reddit
Sachin Fernandes, Cloudflare
|3:25 - 3:55 pm
Fireside Chat: Betting on Developer Productivity
David and Guillermo have successfully led engineering teams and continue to empower even more developers through their companies and products. Hear from them on what is truly hard, what is surprisingly seamless, and how to succeed through it all.
David Cramer, Sentry
Guillermo Rauch, Vercel
|3:55 - 4:00 pm
|Thank You
|Sarah Guthals, Sentry
|4:00 - 6:00 pm
Happy Hour & Sort the Madness
Let's close out DEX with food and drinks on the rooftop!
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.