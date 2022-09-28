DEX logo

Developer Experience: Sort the Madness

Time (PST)TopicSpeakers
8:30 - 9:00 amRegistration & light breakfast
9:00 - 9:45 am

Welcome

Keynote: Sentry Can't Fix This

Before we can improve our developer experience, we need to revisit what it was like in “simpler” times. David Cramer kicks off DEX with a look back to the era of Blink-182, POGS, and most importantly, PHP. You’ll then hear the not-so-secret focus that David has had while improving the developer experience with Sentry.

Sarah Guthals, Sentry

David Cramer, Sentry

9:45 - 10:10 amUnleashing Great Ideas

Get to that Eureka moment faster – whether it’s solving your next work task or bootstrapping the next Unicorn. We’ll discuss the blockers to innovation and practical tools to help you succeed in a productivity obsessed world.

April Leonard, GitHub
10:10 - 10:25 amBreak
10:25 - 11:25 am

WTF: Web, Tools & Frameworks [Panel]

Our developer experience is heavily influenced by our ecosystem. Join Ben, Divya, Mathias, and Eli as they dive into the complexities of building through the constantly changing ecosystems.

Ben Ilegbodu, StitchFix

Divya S, Fly.io

Mathias Biilmann, Netlify

Eli Hooten, Codecov

11:25 - 11:50 amConfiguration Drift and Dependency Management

Hear about an actual service incident that hugely impacted the VMWare Marketplace, and how Arun quickly determined the root cause, learned impactful lessons and implemented actions to reduce the risk from happening again.

Arun Goel, VMWare
11:50 am - 12:00 pm

What's New with Sentry

Join Ian for a quick overview of some of Sentry's newest features. During lunch you can visit our Sentry Office Hours for more details, or join us over lunch for a deep dive into exciting updates to improve your experience as a developer.

Ian Withrow, Sentry
12:00 - 2:00 pm

Lunch & Sort the Madness

Enjoy lunch, conversations, and light-weight activities centered around exploring the madness we face daily.

1:00 - 1:45 pm

Sentry Sneak Peeks (optional)

Join us back at the main stage to learn more about upcoming Sentry features.

Indragie Karunaratne, Sentry

Albert Lam, Sentry

Ryan Albrecht, Sentry

Alexandra Cota, Sentry

1:45 - 2:00 pmBreak
2:00 - 2:25 pm

Stepping Stones Not Milestones

No engineering leader is capable of sitting down and charting a straight-line path to success on a complex project. Real engineering is an iterative process of delivering incremental value while illuminating unknown unknowns. The solution to executing on complex projects without over-engineering, over-resourcing, over-designing and overly risk-taking is usually re-scoping the project into a carefully formulated set of stepping stones.

James Cowling, Convex
2:25 - 3:25 pm

$#@! Happens [Panel]

With an imperfect ecosystem driven by imperfect humans, $#@! happens. Join Jordan, Andrew, Jewel, and Sachin as they recount stories of epic fails, incredible saves, and how to lead engineering teams through it all.

Jordan Harband, OSS Maintainer

Andrew Fong, Prodvana

Jewel Darger-Sacher, Reddit

Sachin Fernandes, Cloudflare

3:25 - 3:55 pm

Fireside Chat: Betting on Developer Productivity

David and Guillermo have successfully led engineering teams and continue to empower even more developers through their companies and products. Hear from them on what is truly hard, what is surprisingly seamless, and how to succeed through it all.

David Cramer, Sentry

Guillermo Rauch, Vercel

3:55 - 4:00 pmThank YouSarah Guthals, Sentry
4:00 - 6:00 pm

Happy Hour & Sort the Madness

Let's close out DEX with food and drinks on the rooftop!

