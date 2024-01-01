Resources

DEX 2022: Sentry Sneak Peek: Session Replay

VideoDEXEvents

In this talk, you’ll hear directly from Ryan Albrecht, Senior Software Engineer at Sentry, go over our latest product updates on session replay.

Featuring

  • Ryan Albrecht

    Sr. Software Engineer, Sentry

